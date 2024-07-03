New York Giants Hard Knocks Watch Party
Come join the Giants On SI team as we watch the first episode of the five-part Giants Hard Knocks series.
The New York Giants make their official debut on “Hard Knocks” tonight on HBO/Max. This is the first of a five-part series set to air every Tuesday during July.
Join Coach Gene Clemons, Patricia Traina, and Giants fans as we view the episode as it airs and discuss the revelations. The watch party starts at 8:50 p.m. ET and can be found on our YouTube Channel.
