New York Giants Hard Knocks Watch Party

Come join the Giants On SI team as we watch the first episode of the five-part Giants Hard Knocks series.

New York Giants
New York Giants / courtesy of Giatns.com

The New York Giants make their official debut on “Hard Knocks” tonight on HBO/Max. This is the first of a five-part series set to air every Tuesday during July.

Join Coach Gene Clemons, Patricia Traina, and Giants fans as we view the episode as it airs and discuss the revelations. The watch party starts at 8:50 p.m. ET and can be found on our YouTube Channel.

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

