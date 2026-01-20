Giants GM Provides Positive Injury Updates on Cam Skattebo, Malik Nabers

The Giants lost two of their brightest offensive stars—Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo—to season-ending injuries this season, but it sounds like they’ll both be ready ahead of the 2026 season.

Nabers suffered a torn ACL back on Sept. 28, but he didn't undergo surgery until a month later. He was previously projected to make it back on the field by the start of the 2026 season, but the specific timeline wasn’t known until Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke with reporters on Tuesday after John Harbaugh’s introductory press conference. Schoen shared that Nabers will be back by the start of this summer’s training camp, which will be in mid-July.

As for Skattebo, his return is expected much sooner than Nabers’s. Skattebo suffered an open tibia fracture, a ruptured deltoid ligament and also dislocated his right ankle back on Oct. 26. The running back has posted a few social media updates, including him walking into the team’s facility six weeks after surgery.

Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Skattebo is expected to be ready by the team’s offseason program on April 6.

“He’ll be fine,” Schoen said. “He’ll actually be prepared for the offseason program on April 6. He should be good.”

New coach Harbaugh will get New York’s offensive stars back with plenty of time before the 2026 season begins, it sounds like. Phew.

