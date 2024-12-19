New York Giants Injury Update: Injured Brian Burns “Should Be Ready” for Sunday
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) missed his second day of practice this week, but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Burns “should be ready to go for the game” Sunday against Atlanta.
Burns, who got blindsided on a Lamar Jackson scramble last week, told reporters after the loss to the Ravens that his “ankle got rolled up pretty bad, but nothing crazy.” HE has been receiving treatment for the injury with the goal of him being able to take a regular workload on Sunday, but it’s unclear as of now if he’ll be able to take a full workload or if he’ll be on a pitch count.
In addition to Burns, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), OL Aaron Stinnie (concussion), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee) were not scheduled to practice on Thursday.
Jake Kubas continued to get reps at left guard for Stinnie while he’s in the protocol. And Johnson’s knee injury, Daboll said on Wednesday, is looking more like a long-term deal.
Daboll also said that no thought has been given as of now to shutting down Okereke, who reportedly has a herniated disc in his back.
In other injury news, Daboll said quarterback Tommy DeVito (concussion), who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, would do more on Thursday as he continues to trend toward being available on Sunday, which Daboll said he thought would be the case.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
Brian Burns
OLB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Aaron Stinnie
OG
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Patrick Johnson
OLB
Knee
DNP
DNP
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck/Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
Limited
Limited
Tommy DeVito
QB
Concussion
Limited
Limited
Drew Lock
QB
Heel/Left Elbow
Limited
Full
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Full
Full
Dane Belton
DB
Knee
Limited
Full
Malik Nabers
WR
Knee/Foot
Limited
Full
Chris Manhertz
TE
Ankle
Limited
Full
Dru Phillips
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Cor'Dale Flott
CB
Quad/Finge
Limited
Limited
Art Green
CB
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
--
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Full
Full
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
DNP
DNP
Tyrone Tracy, Jr
RB
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Shoulder
--
Full
*Designated to return from IR.
Bold denotes a new addition to the injury report or a new injury from the prior week's report.
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.*
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Kaleb McGeary
OT
Elbow
Full
Full
Darnell Mooney
wr
NIR - Rest
Limited
Limited
KhaDarel Hodge
wr
Ribs
Limited
DNP
Ross Dwelley
TE
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Charlie Woerner
TE
Quad
Limited
Limited
Zach Harrison
DL
NIR-Rest
Limited
Limited
Casey Washington
WR
Concussion
DNP
Limited
Demone Harris
DL
Illness/Neck
DNP
Full
Lorenzo Carter
OLB
Groin
--
Limited
Richie Grant
S
Illness
--
Limited
Nate Landman
ILB
NIR-Rest
--
Limited
Chris Lindstrom
OG
NIR-Rest
--
Limited
Ruke Orhorhoro
DL
NIR-Rest
Limited
*Atlanta did not practice Wednesday; the Wednesday injury report are all projections.