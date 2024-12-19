Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Update: Injured Brian Burns “Should Be Ready” for Sunday 

Here is the latest Giants injury report ahead of their Week 16 game against Atlanta.

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) moves along the line during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) moves along the line during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
New York Giants outside linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) missed his second day of practice this week, but head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Burns “should be ready to go for the game” Sunday against Atlanta.

Burns, who got blindsided on a Lamar Jackson scramble last week, told reporters after the loss to the Ravens that his “ankle got rolled up pretty bad, but nothing crazy.” HE has been receiving treatment for the injury with the goal of him being able to take a regular workload on Sunday, but it’s unclear as of now if he’ll be able to take a full workload or if he’ll be on a  pitch count. 

In addition to Burns, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), OL Aaron Stinnie (concussion), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson (knee) were not scheduled to practice on Thursday. 

Jake Kubas continued to get reps at left guard for Stinnie while he’s in the protocol. And Johnson’s knee injury, Daboll said on Wednesday, is looking more like a long-term deal.

Daboll also said that no thought has been given as of now to shutting down Okereke, who reportedly has a herniated disc in his back.

In other injury news, Daboll said quarterback Tommy DeVito (concussion), who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, would do more on Thursday as he continues to trend toward being available on Sunday, which Daboll said he thought would be the case.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

Brian Burns

OLB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Aaron Stinnie

OG

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Patrick Johnson

OLB

Knee

DNP

DNP

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck/Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

Limited

Limited

Tommy DeVito

QB

Concussion

Limited

Limited

Drew Lock

QB

Heel/Left Elbow

Limited

Full

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Full

Full

Dane Belton

DB

Knee

Limited

Full

Malik Nabers

WR

Knee/Foot

Limited

Full

Chris Manhertz

TE

Ankle

Limited

Full

Dru Phillips

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Cor'Dale Flott

CB

Quad/Finge

Limited

Limited

Art Green

CB

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

--

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Full

Full

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

DNP

DNP

Tyrone Tracy, Jr

RB

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Shoulder

--

Full

*Designated to return from IR.

Bold denotes a new addition to the injury report or a new injury from the prior week's report.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.*

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Kaleb McGeary

OT

Elbow

Full

Full

Darnell Mooney

wr

NIR - Rest

Limited

Limited

KhaDarel Hodge

wr

Ribs

Limited

DNP

Ross Dwelley

TE

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Charlie Woerner

TE

Quad

Limited

Limited

Zach Harrison

DL

NIR-Rest

Limited

Limited

Casey Washington

WR

Concussion

DNP

Limited

Demone Harris

DL

Illness/Neck

DNP

Full

Lorenzo Carter

OLB

Groin

--

Limited

Richie Grant

S

Illness

--

Limited

Nate Landman

ILB

NIR-Rest

--

Limited

Chris Lindstrom

OG

NIR-Rest

--

Limited

Ruke Orhorhoro

DL

NIR-Rest

Limited

*Atlanta did not practice Wednesday; the Wednesday injury report are all projections.

Home/Big Blue+