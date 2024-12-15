Giants Country

New York Giants - Baltimore Ravens Live Blog: Can Giants at Least Remain Competitive?

Follow along as we bring you scoring updates, big plays, and more from the New York Giants' Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

East Rutherford, N.J. -- The New York Giants look to record their first win at home this season against a heavily favored Baltimore Ravens team looking to improve its postseason position.   The Giants will field quarterback Tommy DeVito instead of the injured Drew Lock as they look to notch their third win. 

The real challenge will be the Giants' banged-up offense against the Ravens' high-powered offense, particularly the running game, featuring the two-headed monster of running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Can the Giants at least keep the game competitive? Follow along as we provide live updates, stats, injury updates, and more from the game.

Second Quarter

13:51 - The Giants do not make it on 4th and 1 from the the Ravens' 30. DeVito with the rush attempt.

Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) passes the ball.
Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

First Quarter

Quarter 1 is over. Raves 7, Giants 0. Giants ball, 2nd-and-7 at RAvens' 36-yardline

LINEUP NOTE: The Giants put cornerback/return specialist Dee Williams, whom they picked up off waivers, on the kickoff return with Smith-Marsette, replacing Eric Gray. Smith-Marsette had room to run but only managed a 23-yard return.

3:23 - Touchdown, Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews on 3rd-and-13. BLT 7, NYG 0

4:09 - Brian Burns sacks Lamar Jackson for a loss of 10 yards on 2nd-and goal. Burns became the eighth player in NFL history to record 7.5+ sacks in each of their first six seasons to begin their career.

6:59 - And another poor special teams play. Jamie Gillian had a 37-yard punt, the Giants had two missed tackles (one by Bryce Ford-Wheaton), and the Ravens had an excellent starting field position after a 23-yard return to the Giants' 32-yard line.

  • Lineup Note: Isaiah Simmons is playing slot cornerback. Worth keeping an eye on when he draws Zay Flowers.

10:53 - Micah McFadden continues his strong season with a sack of a scrambling Lamar Jackson.

14:14 - Adoree Jackson recovers a Ravens fumble by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 15 yards. Jackson forced the fumble. Giants get the ball on their 12-yard line.

Ravens KOR Justin Hill with a 59-yard kickoff return. 1st and 10 at the Giants' 37. This hasn't been said enough, but Giants special teams has been awful this season.

Pregame

Brian Burns, Devin Singletary, and Greg Van Roten join Casey Kreiter for the coin toss. Giants win the toss and defer. Game on!

GIANTS INACTIVES: CB Deonte Banks, CB Dru Phillips, CB Cor’Dale Flott, ILB Bobby Okereke, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and QB Drew Lock (3rd QB)

Banks is missing his third straight game with a rib injury. It was surprising because he was limited all week in practice and was listed as questionable for this game and the thought was he was trending in the right direction.

The starting defensive secondary will probably consist of Adoree' Jackson and Art Green on the outside, Greg Stroman in the slot, and Jason Pinnock and Dane Belton at safety.

RAVENS INACTIVES: S Sanoussi Kane, S Marcus Williams, RB Keaton Mitchell, OLB Adisa Isaac, and C Nick Samac

AIRPLANE 2: After initially looking like the only plane we'd see flying over MetLife Stadium was a political message promoting a New Jersey gubernatorial candidate, there was this.

