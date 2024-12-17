Ravens 35, New York Giants 14: Game Balls and Gassers
The New York Giants went into this game outmanned, and there would be no mercy. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and Co. made sure they took every advantage of their foe and sent them to a franchise-tying record ninth straight loss.
There was little the injury-plagued New York Giants could do.
Lamar Jackson went 21-of-25 for 290 yards and five touchdowns- and ran for 65 yards - as Baltimore rolled past the Giants, 35-14, at MetLife Stadium. So that's the Giants' ninth straight loss, tying a franchise record, as they fell to 0-8 at home.
For all practical purposes, the Ravens seized complete control of the game on a nine-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Jackson's 20-yard TD pass to Rashod Bateman to grab a 21-7 lead with 32 seconds left in the first half.
Giants rookie Malik Nabers caught ten passes for 82 yards, including a 23-yard score in the fourth quarter - his fourth touchdown and his first since Week 3 in Cleveland. He made a crafty adjustment on the hurried pass from Tim Boyle, who took over for starter Tommy DeVito (concussion protocol) just before halftime.