Giants Country

Ravens 35, New York Giants 14: Game Balls and Gassers

Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino hands out recognition--good and bad--to the Giants after their 35-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Paul Dottino

East Rutherford, NJ -- December 15, 2024 -- Michael Pierce of the Ravens hits Tommy DeVito of the Giants taking a late hit penalty in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants.
East Rutherford, NJ -- December 15, 2024 -- Michael Pierce of the Ravens hits Tommy DeVito of the Giants taking a late hit penalty in the first half. The Baltimore Ravens came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants went into this game outmanned, and there would be no mercy. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and Co. made sure they took every advantage of their foe and sent them to a franchise-tying record ninth straight loss.

There was little the injury-plagued New York Giants could do.

Lamar Jackson went 21-of-25 for 290 yards and five touchdowns- and ran for 65 yards - as Baltimore rolled past the Giants, 35-14, at MetLife Stadium. So that's the Giants' ninth straight loss, tying a franchise record, as they fell to 0-8 at home.

For all practical purposes, the Ravens seized complete control of the game on a nine-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Jackson's 20-yard TD pass to Rashod Bateman to grab a 21-7 lead with 32 seconds left in the first half.

Giants rookie Malik Nabers caught ten passes for 82 yards, including a 23-yard score in the fourth quarter - his fourth touchdown and his first since Week 3 in Cleveland. He made a crafty adjustment on the hurried pass from Tim Boyle, who took over for starter Tommy DeVito (concussion protocol) just before halftime.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Paul Dottino
PAUL DOTTINO

Home/LOCKEDON GIANTS