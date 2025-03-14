NFL Films Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Must Be Willing to Do This for Next Team
The ongoing waiting game is surely unbearable for the fans who are already dubious about Aaron Rodgers potentially playing quarterback for the New York Giants.
While the future Hall of Famer leaves Big Blue and the Pittsburgh Steelers in suspense before making his official free agency decision, skepticism is rising. The media has the fuel it needs to continue the narrative that Rodgers is all about himself.
Regardless of his true intentions, the 41-year-old has suffered from bad optics over the course of his 20-season NFL career, such as last spring, when he was unexcused from the Jets' mandatory minicamp.
NFL Films senior producer and analyst Greg Cosell, during an appearance on the Ross Tucker Podcast, believes that NFL coaches will insist that Rodgers be a steady offseason presence for both voluntary and mandatory activities.
"I think if you sign Aaron Rodgers--and as I said, I'm paraphrasing what was said to me--you've got to sit down with him," Cosell said.
"He's got to be in your offseason program, he's got to be in your building. He's got to be part of the team from day one. He can't just show up, so you have to have that conversation."
Even if Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have qualms about bringing in the Super Bowl XLV MVP and four-time regular season MVP, their primary focus is winning games. And despite how the public might feel about Rodgers, he could be the team's best-remaining shot at getting the Giants back on track.
That sounds like rubbish after what transpired with the New York Jets, who went 6-12 in games that Rodgers started, but the future Hall of Famer showed glimpses of impactful QB play throughout the 2024 campaign.
Moreover, the concerns about how he meshes with the locker room could be overblown.
Although Rodgers received criticism for missing two days of mandatory minicamp because of a pre-planned trip to Egypt, he was present during voluntary workouts. He could infuse valuable experience and football wisdom into the Giants' roster.
Could Giants trust Rodgers to help transition them into their next phase?
Perhaps there is a scenario in which he helps the team take a step forward while setting the stage for the franchise's long-term starting quarterback. However, Schoen and the company must ensure that Rodgers understands what a temporary alliance would entail.
The 10-time Pro Bowl selection, who posted a 63.0 completion percentage and threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, cannot have the luxury of wielding influence over the roster like he did with the Jets. He must do everything he can to keep the attention on the field.
Even though New York is desperate, a chain of command must be enforced. Rodgers has had much time to reflect on his circumstances, more time than fans care to sit through, and he is aware that this next chapter is likely his last.
With such a strong sense of urgency, it should be easy for Rodgers to fully dedicate himself to his next team. But will that team be the Giants? The wait continues.