How Would Aaron Rodgers Fit in With Giants?
While the NFL Combine and the Matthew Stafford hysteria are behind them, the New York Giants have already started a new swirling debate regarding the most critical hole on their roster this offseason.
Should the franchise pursue and sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to fill the need for a proven player among their ranks for the 2025 campaign? The question seems simple, but it isn’t as far-fetched as many people might think.
Unlike the Stafford scenario that drew in more supporters for several reasons, the dissenters to adding Rodgers seem louder as the Giants’ options for an experienced gunslinger are dwindling before their eyes and barren position group.
Rodgers, who turned 41 this past December, has already become a source of ire within the New York market after his failed tenure with the crosstown New York Jets.
The partnership lasted two years, the first of which saw Rodgers play four snaps before tearing his Achilles and missing the rest of the season, and the latter going 5-12 with him available for all 17 games.
The Jets are heading towards a divorce with the four-time MVP quarterback, who still believes he has something left in the tank to play for another organization.
The Giants, desperate to bring in a veteran off the free agent market who can lead the offense to more wins next season, have been kicking the tires on hiring him before seeing what happens in the draft.
As expected, the immediate reaction to acquiring Rodgers has been overwhelmingly negative.
The biggest concerns tend to circle around his age, as few quarterbacks above the age of 40 have excelled at a high level in the league (except for Tom Brady), and his lack of mobility and command outside of the pocket that once defined his illustrious career in the NFL.
However, a deeper look into some of Rodgers' numbers and tendencies from the 2024 season by Pro Football Network could show some elements in which he could be a good fit for the Giants' current system under head coach Brian Daboll. That would be their short-range offense and having an elite target to get the football to produce big numbers in the passing game.
Of course, another one of the biggest concerns with an aging Rodgers coming over to East Rutherford is the state of the Giants’ offensive line. The unit seemingly deals with a thrash of injuries as the season progresses, making it hard for an offense to open up and create damage beyond the first level.
Last season, the Giants’ front started very well in pass protection, but as soon as stalwart left tackle Andrew Thomas went down with a foot injury, the tailspin began, and the team’s blocking with it. New York finished the season ranked 26th in pass block win rate, three slots lower than the Jets at 23rd.
This could still be a problem for Rodgers, who was sacked 40 times, his most since 2018 if the protection doesn’t hold up for him to execute properly, as was the problem for all of the Giants' arms this past year.
However, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when it comes to executing the quick offense, and that is a match for what Brian Daboll likes to do with his speedy targets.
According to PFN, Rodgers averaged the sixth-lowest time to throw of 2.59 seconds last season. The Giants’ average distance of target was fourth-lowest in the NFL, and they relied on yards after the catch to make the extra impact.
The Giants don’t need Rodgers to do unimaginable things with his legs to compete. That element would have been more reliable with a player like Stafford under center, but as long as the offensive line is strengthened and healthy, they just need to keep Rodgers upright and give him extra time to throw the football.
When he had that, he showed flashes of still having a powerful arm with the Jets in 2024. Rodgers had five games with a long throw of at least 42 yards, including a 71-yard bomb in Week 15 against the Jaguars that went to the house for a touchdown to his trusty receiver Davante Adams.
Speaking of reliable receiver, Rodgers also aligns well with the Giants offense because he would have an elite target to connect with Malik Nabers.
He loves to have a guy to fall back on when the big yards are needed, and he got that quickly out of Adams (67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns) despite being together in New York for only 11 games.
Nabers ranked second behind Puka Nucua in target rate last season with a 30.7% score, and he no doubt wants the football in his hands. The two could form a nice connection and receive extra help from the rest of the corps once the Giants upgrade it this offseason.
There will always be fallbacks to a potential Rodgers partnership with the Giants, but their options are running low on a veteran quarterback.
Sam Darnold, who they’ve also been reportedly interested in, could be heading back to Minnesota on a short-term deal after a career-reviving season, and other options like Russell Wilson or Justin Fields are still waiting on Pittsburgh’s decision between the two of them.
Regarding the draft, the energy around the 2025 class isn’t as high as the year before, with many teams seeing a slide in where they rank Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward is highly dependent on what the two teams in front of New York do with their picks. Unless the Giants work out a trade to move up, they might not get a swing at Ward, the one recognized rookie arm in the class.
If the Giants believe in that rookie so much, then they should go the distance to acquire him and set him up for success, including a veteran mentor to back him up.
As of now, that is uncertain, and the franchise clearly has its eyes set on procuring a proven player first. That search could end up with only Rodgers’ services left to be had.