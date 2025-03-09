NFL Insider on Potential Giants-Aaron Rodgers Union
The next several days promise to be a wild whirlwind of activity, with free agents signing with new teams, trades, and other moves that will drastically change the face of all 32 NFL franchises.
The New York Giants are expected to make one of their first moves by adding a quarterback, and according to SI.com’s Albert Breer, that quarterback could end up being Aaron Rodgers.
“The Giants are in on Rodgers and remain his most likely destination,” Breer wrote in his Sunday column.
Of course, in free agency, things can change in a New York minute, something Breer himself acknowledged.
The Vikings could emerge as a team to watch for Rodgers, especially with growing reports linking Sam Darnold to the Seahawks and uncertainty regarding what old friend Daniel Jones, who, according to various reports, has a nice market developing for his services, intends to do.
But getting back to the Giants, Breer added that if they land the future Hall of Famer, the Giants “would likely pair him with a rookie drafted somewhere in the top 100.”
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has expressed a desire to pair a veteran quarterback with a draft pick. Breer’s report about the latter suggests that the Giants might not necessarily be locked in on a first-round quarterback pick.
Rodgers is not the only veteran option the Giants have. Early on, there was a thought that Russell Wilson, who briefly flirted with the idea of joining the Giants, could be an option if he didn’t return to the Steelers.
But the unexpected twist in which the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders, a move that potentially clears a path for Darnold to take his talents out to the Emerald City, threw a monkey wrench into the quarterback carousel.
Buckle up, Giants fans. It's shaping up to be an interesting week where we’ll have at least half of the plan at quarterback.