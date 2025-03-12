Giants Country

How Aaron Rodgers Stacked Up Against His Peers Last Season in One Key Area

Aaron Rodgers washed? Not if you look at this key quarterback ratio.

Patricia Traina

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
As the football world, and in particular, an anxious Giants nation, waits for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make it known where he will be playing in 2025, for those who might still be on the fence about the 41-year-old’s ability to find success in an offense, it might be worth taking a look at Rodgers’s TD-INT ratio as compared to some of the league’s other top quarterbacks from last season.

Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a Jets team that struggled to win games last season. His touchdown total is tops among his contemporaries such as Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (26), Jordan Love of the Packers (25), Jayden Daniels of the Commanders (25), and Matthew Stafford of the Rams (20). 

Meanwhile, as far as his interception total goes, only Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins (7 in 11 games played) and Daniels (9) had a lower total.  

While no one is going to mistake Rodgers, who follows a pattern of Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterbacks that the Giants have been linked to so far this offseason, for the player he was during his prime years with the Packers, it’s clear that he still has enough left in his tank to help an offense that gives him a decent enough supporting cast.  

