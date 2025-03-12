How Aaron Rodgers Stacked Up Against His Peers Last Season in One Key Area
As the football world, and in particular, an anxious Giants nation, waits for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make it known where he will be playing in 2025, for those who might still be on the fence about the 41-year-old’s ability to find success in an offense, it might be worth taking a look at Rodgers’s TD-INT ratio as compared to some of the league’s other top quarterbacks from last season.
Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a Jets team that struggled to win games last season. His touchdown total is tops among his contemporaries such as Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs (26), Jordan Love of the Packers (25), Jayden Daniels of the Commanders (25), and Matthew Stafford of the Rams (20).
Meanwhile, as far as his interception total goes, only Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins (7 in 11 games played) and Daniels (9) had a lower total.
While no one is going to mistake Rodgers, who follows a pattern of Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterbacks that the Giants have been linked to so far this offseason, for the player he was during his prime years with the Packers, it’s clear that he still has enough left in his tank to help an offense that gives him a decent enough supporting cast.
New York Giants Free Agency Coverage
- Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
- Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
- Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
- Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter
- Giants Re-sign QB Tommy DeVito
- Report: Giants Agree to Terms with ex-Saints Cornerback Paulson Adebo
- Giants Boost D-Line Depth by Adding Roy Robertson-Harris
- Surprise! Giants Re-sign Receiver Darius Slayton
- Giants Add Special Teams Dynamo Chris Board
- Giants CB Paulson Adebo: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
- What New York Giants Are Getting in IDL Roy Robertson-Harris
- New York Giants Sign Free Agent Safety Jevon Holland
- Giants Land DL Chauncey Golston from Cowboys
- NFL Columnist Gives Favorable Grades to Giants' Major Free-agency Moves