Number 51 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 51 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore 51 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
C/G/T Chet Gladchuk (1946-47), LB/C Dick Woodard (1950-53), LB Pete Mangum (1954), MLB Lou Slaby (1964-65), LB Ed Weisacosky (1967), LB John Douglas (1970-73), LB Bob Schmit (1976), LB Frank Marion (1977-83), LB Robbie Jones (1984-87), LB Ricky Shaw (1988-89), OLB Bobby Abrams (1990-92), LB Andre Powell (1993-94), LB/DE Mike Croel (1995), MLB Pete Monty (1997-2000), LB Jack Golden (2001), OLB Wesley Mallard (2002-03), LB Carlos Emmons (2004-06), LS Zak DeOssie (2007-19), OLB Kyler Fackrell (2020), LB Azeez Ojulari (2021-24)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Throughout his career, long snapper Zak DeOssie was an underrated contributor on special teams, making him the best Giants player to wear No. 51.
DeOssie was drafted by the Giants, his father Steve's former team, in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Brown University. The younger DeOssie was selected as a linebacker, but never played a down at the position in college.
In his rookie season, DeOssie handled long snapping and special teams duties on punts before taking over long snapping on placekicking in his second season.
He would hold those positions for the next 11 seasons, and appeared in 199 regular season games across his career for the fifth-most in franchise history.
He was also a locker room leader and was elected special teams captain by his teammates for his last nine seasons, from 2011 to 2019.
DeOssie was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2010 and helped the Giants to two Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011. In doing so, the DeOssies became the first father-son duo to win a Super Bowl with the same franchise. They are also the only tandem in history to have each played at least 175 regular-season games.
DeOssie’s last season came in 2019 when he appeared in 11 games before his year was cut short due to wrist and knee injuries. He would retire following the season, finishing with 87 total tackles and a forced fumble; however, his impact on the franchise extends beyond statistics.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter had trouble selecting his jersey number to begin his career.
The pass-rusher, who wore No. 11 at Penn State, originally asked Lawrence Taylor to wear his legendary No. 56 jersey but was rejected. Then, he requested Phil Simms’s No. 11 jersey, only to have that request rejected by the Simms family. Ultimately, Carter landed on the No. 51, which he recently said is “growing” on him.
Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, comes into the season with high expectations. Last season, he ranked seventh in sacks (12.5), fifth in tackles for losses (23.5), and second among college EDGE rushers with a 93.2 pass-rush grade, and finished in the top in pass-rush win rate with a grade of 22.6%, which put him in the 99th percentile of collegiate EDGE rushers.
The Giants are thought to be planning to deploy Carter in numerous positions across the defensive front this season, but that will come in time. However, Carter can still make an impact and is an early favorite of some to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
