NY Giants Rookie Abdul Carter Makes Heartfelt Admission
Several players who are expected to carry significant roles on the New York Giants next season were not able to practice during mandatory minicamp or much of the organized team activities, but one of the most highly-touted rookies in franchise history showcased his bountiful talents for many to see.
Abdul Carter, who didn’t miss any practice reps this spring which of course put to rest any questions about the foot issue that turned up at the scouting combine, aims to quickly solidify himself as a Big Blue game-wrecker.
Soon after the organization selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 21-year-old outside linebacker set his sights on all-time greatness.
Carter boldly requested to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56, determined to honor the legendary pass-rusher on the gridiron. The two-time Super Bowl champion and 1986 MVP declined, urging Carter to craft his own legacy.
The former Penn State star then turned his sights to his college number, Phil Simms' No. 11, which was also declined. That left Carter to settle for No. 51, and while that wasn’t among his top choices, he recently confessed that he is attached to it now.
"51 growing on me," the 2024 unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the recently posted on X.
If he lives up to all the hype–and he certainly looked to be on the right path during the spring in which he was a regular in the offensive backfield, Carter could become the next great Giants legend to have his own number immortalized in Giants lore.
Abdul Carter is winning over the NY Giants
The young edge-rusher has a long way to go before anyone can start dreaming about a jersey number retirement ceremony for him, but he certainly has the pedigree to deliver a level of play that this organization hasn’t seen from a homegrown pass rusher since the days of Jason Pierre-Paul, Osi Umenyiora, Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck.
Carter, who racked up 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss with the Nittany Lions last season, boasts an incredibly explosive first step. The media witnessed him cause chaos in the backfield at mandatory minicamp.
Although we cannot ascertain much from these sessions since the offensive linemen are not wearing pads or initiating full contact, Abdul Carter is fueling fan excitement over what his addition to the defense will enable coordinator Shane Bowen to do.
New York has already slotted Carter in multiple spots on the defensive line and could decide to employ his all-around skill set during the 2025 campaign. He played offball linebacker for two years at Penn State, and considering the plethora of edge-rushers the team has at its disposal, he could provide immense value in that spot again.
Carter's ability to punish opponents at different areas on the field is possibly the biggest X-factor on what is a much-improved roster. He is in prime position to contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, which he hopes will be just the first accolade in a hugely successful NFL career.
No. 51 presently belongs to Carter, and he will do his best to ensure that remains the case for eternity.