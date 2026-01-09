Why NY Giants' Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart are Legitimate ROY Candidates

The New York Giants threw money around in free agency last offseason, but the most important commitments they made came at the 2025 NFL Draft .

They identified outside linebacker Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart as franchise pillars who could help usher in a prosperous era of Big Blue football.

Although they were unable to lead this disorganized organization to the playoffs in their first year in town, these young athletes did nothing to invalidate the Giants' faith. Actually, Carter and Dart each enjoyed plenty of individual success in 2025.

Their respective efforts earned them consideration for end-of-season awards . ESPN senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell prominently recognized New York's rising talents in his picks for Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He ranked Carter second, ahead of Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. and behind Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Dart was slotted at No. 3, coming in after Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

Carter was the favorite to win DROY to begin the season, and Dart plays the most important position in the sport, so fans could argue that these rankings are actually disappointing. Context is important, however.

Considering the limitations they faced, whether it be because of coaching or insufficient resources, it is quite noteworthy to see a respected analyst place them in contention for said accolades. Let's take a closer look at what Dart and Carter added to the Giants this season.

Jaxson Dart diversified the NY Giants' offense

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When general manager Joe Schoen signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, it seemed like the team was prepared to gradually transition to its signal-caller of the future. Dart quickly progressed during training camp and preseason, though, and seized control of the starting job by Week 4 of the regular season.

Questions about his accuracy and ability to beat pressure remain to some degree, but he performed adequately in the pocket given the circumstances. The No. 25 overall selection, whom New York traded up to select, did not have a deep pass-catching group at his disposal, nor did he have much stability at head coach.

Consequently, Dart was not asked to do a ton with his arm. He completed 63.7 percent of his throws for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns while tossing only five interceptions in 12 starts. The former Ole Miss standout was most impactful as a ball-carrier.

Dart put New York in position to beat multiple teams that were vastly superior, and he did so in large part thanks to his legs.

The 22-year-old rushed for nine TDs and nearly 500 yards. His superb mobility gives him a fairly solid foundation to build upon moving forward.

Based on Bill Barnwell's offensive rookie rankings, Jaxson Dart will go into the offseason as the top quarterback of the class.

Although Tyler Shough and Cam Ward will both have ample opportunities to stake their claim for that title, the Giants' guy has a versatile skill set that could work wonders in the modern game.

Abdul Carter hit his stride late in season

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) reacts after a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One cannot simply ignore the negative aspects of Carter's rookie campaign. He recorded only four sacks (did not have a full one until December) and was benched twice for failing to fulfill team responsibilities. The 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was drafted third overall to put the QB on his back.

He is also expected to act professionally at all times. Carter learned some tough lessons, but by the end of 2025, he had solidified himself as one of the young defensive talents to watch .

Carter registered 66 total pressures to go along with two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 25 solo tackles, and seven tackles for loss. His ability to frequently penetrate opposing offensive lines created sack opportunities for his teammates, even though he did not record many himself.

Barnwell believes Abdul Carter is positioned for more output in 2026. Given how much trouble the unanimous All-American had on run defense, it is quite impressive that he was still able to be a disruptive force. He should only get better with more experience and a new coaching staff.

If both of these prized Giants rookies can stay on an upward trajectory, it will not be long before the sun peeks out above MetLife Stadium.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage