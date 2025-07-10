NY Giants Have One of NFL's Oldest Projected Starter Groups
The New York Giants made a concentrated effort to get younger this offseason. They added potential long-term contributors to both sides of the ball, signing defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland and drafting pass-rusher Abdul Carter, defensive tackle Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, and, of course, quarterback Jaxson Dart.
A youth movement could soon take shape, but several of those guys may not start next season. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is still relying heavily on veterans like DT Dexter Lawrence II, QB Russell Wilson, edge rusher Brian Burns, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.
This contrast between youthful energy and vital experience leans on the older side, judging by recent data. New York is the 11th oldest squad in the NFL based on the average age of their projected starters for the 2025 season, according to Anthony Cardenas of SportsCasting.com
Could the average age shift?
The Giants’ average age is 25.78, slightly above the league average of 25.59. When considering the sense of urgency that surrounds this coming season, a little extra wisdom could be incredibly beneficial.
However, it is essential to acknowledge some remote possibilities that could impact the team’s average age of its starters.
Wilson is 36 years old, and right guard Greg Van Roten is 35. They could realistically lose their starting jobs to 22-year-old Dart and 24-year-old Evan Neal (turns 25 in September), respectively.
Additionally, kicker Graham Gano is 38 years old. Backup Jude McAtamney, who celebrated his 25th birthday in May, could have an outside shot at stealing the top spot on the depth chart. If these positional battles were to shift, either at training camp or during the regular season, then the Giants' average age would surely drop.
Big Blue already boasts important second-year talents in wide receiver Malik Nabers, cornerback Dru Phillips, and safety Tyler Nubin, so this SportingCast information does not tell the complete story. What it does show, though, is that management wants to strike a balance. And it is obvious why.
Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen could be fighting for their jobs this year after rough showings in back-to-back campaigns. They desperately need stability, or at least enough to buy them another season in their respective posts.
In this case, perhaps after seeing how well importing experience on their offensive line worked for the first six games, until Andrew Thomas got hurt, they intentionally expanded that plan to the rest of the roster.
Theoretically speaking, New York has a better chance at beginning the season on a high note with a former Super Bowl champion under center rather than a raw prospect. There are anomalies, though, with C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders) excelling as rookies in each of the last two years.
Is Jaxson Dart in that same category? Perhaps training camp will give us a clearer answer to that question, but for now, the Giants are expected to roll with Wilson.
Regardless of the group's age, considerable improvement is expected next season, and it is the coaching staff's responsibility to quickly identify the right players to bring about that crucial change.