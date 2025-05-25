The One Stat Giants Offense Must Improve for 2025
If there is one proven stat that the New York Giants must address in the coming season, it's their inability to score in the critical first and third quarters of games.
Last season, the Giants posted a goose egg in the first quarter scoring column ten times, only emerging victorious in one of those games, that coming in Week 5 against Seattle, when they posted a 90-20 triumph.
In those seven games in which the Giants got on the board in the first quarter, they went 2-5, which wasn’t much better. In those games, when they scored in the first quarter but still lost, they lost by one score or less five times. And in their three wins last season, the Giants scored in the first quarter, and they went 2-1.
Adding it all up, the Giants scored just 36 points in the first quarter of their games while “exploding for 108 in the fourth quarter, with many of those late-game scores coming in garbage time when the opponents took their feet off the gas pedal because the game was firmly in hand.
Also worth noting is that the Giants often began the second half of their games slowly out of the gate. They were shut out nine times in the quarter, including a five-game stretch late in the season. New York lost eight games, and they failed to score after halftime.
Here is the scoring breakdown between the Giants and their opponents by quarter:
- Q1: Opponents 92, Giants 36
- Q2: Opponents 127, Giants 86
- Q3: Opponents 109, Giants 43
- Q4: Giants 108, Opponents 84
- OT: Opponents 3, Giants 0
