Will Jude McAtamney Challenge Graham Gano for the NY Giants Kicking Job?
The New York Giants have been avoiding it, but the reality at kicker is that they may need to look to the future sooner rather than later.
Over the last few seasons, incumbent kicker Graham Gano has dealt with injuries, and at 38 years old, he is unlikely to reverse the clock.
Last season, the team picked up Rutgers kicker Jude McAtamney as an undrafted free agent to give the team a look at a possible future replacement for Gano.
The Derry, Ireland native got his feet wet in Gaelic football, where he was the “free taker” for the Derry U20's team in the Gaelic Athletic Association before coming to the states and kicking for Chowan University, a division two program in North Carolina for a season.
He finished a perfect 47 for 47 on extra points and six for ten on field goals. He also collected 19 touchbacks on 60 kickoffs.
After one season, he transferred to Rutgers, where he assumed the kicking duties for the Scarlet Knights. In 2022, he made his name as the primary field goal kicker for the team.
He made 12 of 18 field goals with a long of 49 yards. In 2023, he was the kickoff specialist, and that is where he shined.
After a 2022 season in which he kicked off 46 times and had 17 touchbacks, he was a touchback weapon in 2023. He kicked off 60 times and planted unreturnable kicks in the endzone 40 times. That was a school record for the Scarlet Knights.
Jude McAtamney, K
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205 lbs.
Exp: 1 year
School: Rutgers
How Acquired: UDFA-'24
2024 in Review
McAtamney came out of the Giants 2024 training camp with a spot on the practice squad. That was a feat within itself because the team already had veteran Graham Gano and Greg Joseph who was signed away from the Lions when Gano went down with injuries.
McAtamney stayed patient and prepared on the practice squad until week nine. Gano was still on injured reserve and Joseph was ruled out with an abdominal injury. That was a chance for him to prove that he belonged in the NFL.
He converted an extra point and connected on a 31-yard field goal. It was his only appearance of the season, but it was enough to have him back this season for 2025.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
McAtamney signed a one year, $840,000 contract with the New York Giants. His contract does not include a signing bonus and it does not have any guaranteed money.
2025 Preview
McAtamney will come into training camp in 2025 trying to prove that the team could feel confident moving on from Graham Gano.
If Gano shows any sign of lacking due to father time or if injuries befall him early, then McAtamney will be right there to slide into his spot.
If Gano does make it through training camp unscathed, then the young protégé will be right there either as a backup or on the practice squad waiting once again for his chance to shine on the field for the Giants.
He is only 25 so he has a ton of time to wait.