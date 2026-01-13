Brian Daboll Had Classy Gesture for Giants Amid Franchise’s Pursuit of John Harbaugh

Brian Daboll is only a couple of months removed from being fired by the Giants, but it doesn’t seem as if he harbors any ill will towards his former employer. In fact, Daboll has reportedly been assisting the organization in its pursuit of his replacement.

According to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, Daboll, as well as New York’s Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning, has been among the people to reach out to John Harbaugh this offseason to give a recommendation about the organization and young quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Harbaugh was fired by the Ravens after 18 seasons with the franchise following the team’s season-ending loss to the Steelers. He’d been Baltimore’s coach since 2008, and quickly became one of the most coveted coaches on the market. Various teams have expressed interest in making Harbaugh their next coach, and with plenty of vacancies across the league, he’ll effectively have his pick of the litter. Daboll, despite not things working out for him in New York, seems to be encouraging Harbaugh to take the reins for the Giants and see what he can achieve with Dart under center.

Dart and Daboll appeared to have a strong relationship during the quarterback’s rookie season in New York, at least up until Daboll was ousted as the Giants head coach and replaced by interim coach Mike Kafka. If anyone can give Harbaugh an accurate lay of the land when it comes to the franchise and its quarterback, it’s Daboll.

