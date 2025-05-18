This Giants Rookie Among 10 League-wide in Best Situation to Succeed
The New York Giants assembled an intriguing rookie class to help them take on a brutal schedule next season, with a few players standing a good chance to make an immediate impact. There is one player who arrives with particularly high expectations.
When Big Blue selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many fans were instantly transported to the good ol' days. History shows that a constant and top-notch pass-rushing presence can completely transform a team.
Carter is the X-factor on this Giants' front seven in many ways. If the unanimous All-American stays healthy and plays to his bountiful talent level, he could launch the unit into the league's upper echelon.
Carter's prospects for success, which would have been quite favorable no matter where he wound up, should significantly increase on this defensive line. The 21-year-old gets to join a group with established pass-rushers, which should make his life much easier.
Marc Ross of NFL.com (and formerly with the Giants) wholeheartedly believes this to be true. The NFL analyst named Carter one of the 10 rookies best positioned to succeed.
"The defensive line was one of the few bright spots for the Giants in 2024, with a front led by Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns helping Big Blue tie for the eighth-most sacks (45) in the league," Ross said.
"The addition of the uber-dynamic Carter should make the unit even better, with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen able to deploy the Giants' three top edge rushers -- Carter, Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux -- in multiple ways. Carter was the consensus top edge rusher in this year's draft, boasting the skill set and tenacity to relentlessly wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks."
Abdul Carter seems like a perfect fit on Giants
Logically speaking, the considerable attention that multi-time Pro Bowlers Lawrence and Burns command from opposing offensive lines should afford Carter more opportunities to get one-on-one matchups that he can exploit. Translation: everybody should eat in this defense.
The Giants have enough depth to maximize Carter's skill set, and the rookie possesses the versatility to accommodate the team. He can bend off the edge and make a beeline for the quarterback or bring crucial stability as an off-ball linebacker.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native excelled in both roles at college and worked with the outside linebackers during the drills at the Giants' rookie minicamp. Eventually, though, the squad will surely want Carter to operate as a full-time pass-rusher and do some work inside.
Carter’s move to the outside worked out pretty well for the Nittany Lions. He terrorized O-lines last season, racking up 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 43 solo tackles, and two forced fumbles on his way to Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Carter also notched a stellar 92.4 pass-rush grade and a reliable 78.2 run defense grade. The 6-foot-3, 250-plus-pounder has the tools to develop into an All-Pro, and New York has the resources to help him reach his towering ceiling.
Shane Bowen could have an abundance of riches, especially if Thibodeaux leaps forward during the 2025-26 campaign. The defensive coordinator must accentuate the defense's collective strengths, many of which exist.
Fostering Carter's development is one of his foremost objectives. If the Giants overcome the adversity the schedule makers have put in their way, then No. 51 will probably be a huge reason why.
Abdul Carter and the franchise can bring out the best in each other, making it sound like a perfect marriage.
