Giants' 2025 Schedule Features Brutal First Six Weeks and Three Prime-time Games
The 2025 New York Giants schedule, ranked the hardest in terms of “strength of schedule” thanks to their opponents combining for a .574 winning percentage last year, features an equally gruelling arrangement of dates New York will see either opponent.
The Giants will be on the road in eight of their first 13 games, with two stretches (Weeks 1 and 2 and Weeks 7 and 8) of back-to-back road games.
They’ll have a late bye week this year, in Week 14, before closing out the 2025 regular-season campaign at home for three of their last four games.
They also have three prime-time games–one each on Sunday night, Monday night, and Thursday night–all falling between Weeks 3 and 14.
Four teams (Cowboys, Raiders, Patriots, and Saints) have new head coaches, and eight of the teams (Eagles, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders, and Lions) were in the postseason last year.
Let’s break the Giants’ schedule, shared early by the New York Post, down according to month.
September
If there was ever a month for head coach Brian Daboll to ensure he gets off to a fast start, September would be it.
Right off the bat, the Giants open with back-to-back road games against NFC East foes Washington and Dallas, both set for 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
The Giants went 0-6 in games against division foes last season, so if they aspire to make some noise in the division, they need to get off to a fast start against the Commanders, who last year swept them in the season series, and Dallas, against whom they have dropped the last eight meetings in games played in Arlington, and 11 of the last 12 meetings overall.
To be fair, the Giatns nearly split the season series against Washington last year, as they would have probably won the first meeting had they had a healthy kicker on the roster.
Dallas, meanwhile, is one of the four teams the Giants will face under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
The Giants will open their 2025 home slate with back-to-back games against two AFC West teams in the postseason last year. The first is Kansas City in a Sunday night clash, and the second is the Chargers in a 1 p.m. meeting.
The Chiefs, who will face the Eagles in a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl the week before, are making their first visit to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants since Patrick Mahomes became the quarterback.
The prime time slot will likely include pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is in a relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has an apartment in New York.
The Giants close out the month of September by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, who lead the season series 8-5. The Giants’ last victory over the Chargers was back in 1998, so New York would be looking for its first win over the Chargers this century.
October
The season's second month isn’t any easier for the Giants, who will see the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles twice over three weeks. New York will host the Eagles in a Week 6 regular-season game on Thursday Night Football, and then they will visit the Eagles two weeks later for a Week 8 game kicking off at 1 p.m. ET.
Before those clashes, the Giants will visit the Saints in Week 5, a team with a new head coach, former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
The potential saving grace for the Giants in their Week 5 game is that, barring a trade for a veteran, the Saints will have a new an relatively inexperienced quarterback under center, and chances are that quarterback–one of rookie Tyler Shough, second year man Spencer Rattler, third-year man Jake Haener and 2025 undrafted free agent Huunter Dekkers.
Sandwiched in between the two dates with the Eagles is a road trip to Denver, where Giants quarterback Russell Wilson will look to show Broncos head coach Sean Payton he can still get it done.
The Giants will also see at quarterback Bo Nix, whom they passed on in last year’s draft and who led the Broncos to their first postseason berth since they won the Super Bowl in 2015.
November
The Giants’ next four games will alternate between home and on the road, all currently set for a 1 p.m. local kickoff time. Three of the four opponents will come from the NFC North, and two of those teams were in the postseason last year.
The Giants will start the month at home against the 49ers, who have a two-game winning streak against them. The most recent of these was a 30-12 thrashing in San Francisco on September 21, 2023.
The Giants' last win against the 49ers came on Nov. 12, 2018, at home, a 27-23 triumph.
After the 49ers, the Giants will visit Chicago in Week 10, host Green Bay in Week 11, and then visit Detroit in Week 12.
The Packers and Lions participated in the 2024 postseason, with the Lions finishing as the No. 1 seed before being knocked out by the Commanders during the divisional round.
The Giants have a two-game winning streak against the Packers, one of which was against Aaron Rodgers and the second of which was against quarterback Jordan Love, who went 25-of-39 for 218 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and was sacked twice in his first game against the Giants.
The Giants have a three-game losing streak against the Lions, all three games being blowout losses.
December-January
Finally, a break, right?
Yes and no. The Giants will kick off the final quarterpole of the season with a Monday night date against the Patriots in New England, where they’ll get their first look at quarterback Drake Maye, the quarterback the Giants were trying to trade up for last year, only to be rejected.
After that Week 13 date, the Giants get their bye, which, despite being late on the calendar, is well-timed. That’s because three of their final four games will all be at home, and should the Giants somehow still be in the mix–we know, that’s a big “if” given this schedule–that’s going to be important in shaping any potential Wild Card plans.
After the break, the Giants will host the Commanders and Vikings before heading to Las Vegas for a December 27 match with the Raiders and new head coach Pete Carroll.
New York then returns home to host the Cowboys for the regular-season finale, the first time the Giants have hosted the Cowboys in the regular-season finale since 2020.
This is an interesting choice because the Giants have faced the Eagles in the regular season finale in the last three finales, dating back to 2022.
This choice makes one wonder if the schedule makers are counting on the Eagles, who reportedly will be hosting the Commanders in their regular-season finale, to figure on Washington and Philadelphia slugging it out for the division and the Giants and Cowboys battling for a wild-card berth.
So to recap, here is the Giants’ 2025 schedule:
Week
Day/Date
Team
Place
Time
1
Sun., 9/7
Washington
A
1:00 PM
2
Sun., 9/14
Dallas
A
1:00 PM
3
Sun., 9/21
Kansas City
H
8:00 PM
4
Sun., 9/28
LA Chargers
H
1:00 PM
5
Sun., 10/5
New Orleans
A
1:00 PM
6
Thurs., 10/9
Philadelphia
H
8:00 PM
7
Sun., 10/19
Denver
A
4:00 PM
8
Sun., 10/26
Philadelphia
A
1:00 PM
9
Sun., 11/2
San Francisco
H
1:00 PM
10
Sun., 11/9
Chicago
A
1:00 PM
11
Sun., 11/16
Green Bay
H
1:00 PM
12
Sun., 11/23
Detroit
A
8:00 PM
13
Mon., 12/1
New England
A
8:00 PM
14
Sun., 12/7
BYE
-
-
15
Sun., 12/14
Washington
H
1:00 PM
16
Sun., 12/21
Minnesota
H
1:00 PM
17
Sun., 12/27
Las Vegas
A
TBD
18
Sun., 1/4
Dallas
H
TBD
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.