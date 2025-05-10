SEE IT! Former Giants LS Zak DeOssie Teases Dad Over Abdul Carter’s Jersey Number
From 2007 to 2019, long snapper Zak DeOssie was a mainstay for the New York Giants’ special teams.
But after he retired, his No. 51 jersey number passed to two players, linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Azeez Ojulari, before finally landing on the back of the team’s latest first-round pick, edge rusher Abdul Carter, who now has a chance to build a legacy in that number.
That’s been a source of pride for DeOssie, who took a playful jab at his father, Steve DeOssie, a linebacker/long snapper for the Bill Parcells Giants.
“I heard 51 & 99 were available,” the younger DeOssie said via a post on X, “and Abdul went with the more athletic number.”
Carter, who hoped to land either No. 56 or 11, both retired by the club, said that he landed with DeOssie’s old number because it was “pretty much what we had available,” but he feels good about it.
“I feel like it’s going to have to grow on me a little bit, but it's feeling good right now,” Carter said after the team wrapped up Day 1 of the rookie minicamp.
Carter added that the number is “pretty much set,” before shifting the conversation away from the number to add, “I'm just happy to be out here playing football. That's all I'm worried about.”
Just because Carter didn’t get his jersey number choices doesn’t mean he can’t continue the fine tradition of linebackers from Penn State who wore No. 11 for the Nittany Lions, such as LaVar Arrington, NoVaro Bowman, and Micah Parsons.
“Yeah, I take great pride in that,” he said. “I just want to be great in everything I do and be here. I just want to strive for greatness.”
According to Zak, he’s definitely got the backing of the DeOssie family. Go get 'em–the DeOssies will be cheering you on!”
