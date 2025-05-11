First Impressions After New York Giants Rookie Minicamp
The New York Giants welcomed their 2025 rookie class for two days to introduce them to professional football and the Giants' way. It also gave us our first look at the players on the football field. I came away from the weekend impressed by the group and intrigued by certain players.
Big arms making big impressions
First-round pick Jaxson Dart, the future franchise quarterback, had a good couple of days controlling the offense. He also seemed to already be exhibiting leadership qualities.
He impressed media members at his presser by asking that each person give him his name before asking a question, so that he could learn everyone's name, a sign of someone who is on top of things.
Although there was no pass rush and very vanilla defenses in front of him, you can see his arm strength immediately. On Day 2 of minicamp, the practice was held outside in windy conditions. Dart was able to easily drive the ball through the air.
Former Grambling quarterback Myles Crawley, who was in on a tryout, also flashed his big arm as he and Dart played long toss on Day 2. Overall, it was a good showing.
Cam Skattebo is a football player.
All eyes were looking forward to seeing Skattebo in the backfield next to Dart, but the power back was held out of group activities on day one of minicamp.
Instead of just sitting on the sidelines, he stood around 10 yards behind the group and mirrored the backs' responsibilities on every play. You could tell he was chomping at the bit to get on the field, and when he got on the field during day two, he was flying around and even did extensive work on special teams.
What was most impressive was his mentality. During his presser day one, he made it a point to let the media know that he stays motivated because he has accomplished nothing at this level. It is safe to say he is not satisfied with making it to the NFL; he wants to make an impact.
Abdul Carter is twitched up, and Darius Alexander is a grown man!
Carter was limited on Day 1 of minicamp, but he did go through drills at multiple positions and on special teams.
On Day 2, he went through avoidance drills on the bags and looked extremely explosive. When he exited his position, it almost looked like he was teleporting.
Alexander looked like a veteran defensive lineman. His frame looked filled out, and he was explosive and powerful during drills. His punch had a much more thudding sound than that of the other interior linemen.
He looks like a guy ready to contribute immediately, and he should be. He will be 25 by the time the season begins.
Both players were limited in what they could show during rookie minicamp because there were no full team sessions during which they could display their disruptive talents.
Marcus Mbow is bigger than you think
There will be a debate about where Mbow would best fit on the offensive line well into training camp. For those who think he should play guard, one of their rationale is based on Mbow not being the ideal height for a tackle.
Well, that is not true. During his press conference on Day two of minicamp, I had a chance to stand next to him, and he was taller than I am, and I am legitimately 6-foot-4.
He is big enough to play tackle, and as long as his athleticism holds up against edge rushers, he can have a lot of success there. Unfortunately, we have to wait to see his pass-pro skills in person.
Battle of the big receivers
The Giants did not take a receiver in the draft, but they brought many in as undrafted free agents. The team could use a big-bodied X-receiver to join their eclectic receiving corps.
Most of my attention was on Beau Collins and Da'Quan Felton. Both receivers are 6-foot-3 or taller and over 200 pounds.
Collins operated well as a possession player. He made some nice catches at the short and intermediate levels, but when he had his chance to threaten the defense deep, he could not separate.
Felton was able to haul in a deep touchdown pass from Dart on Day 2. He also plucked a Dart pass out of the air in stride and ran it in for a touchdown.
He showed the explosiveness that could benefit this team from a big receiver. He probably had the best two days out of any receiver in the minicamp.
