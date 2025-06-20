What Kind of Role Might DL Jeremiah Ledbetter Have on NY Giants D-line?
While the main discussion surrounding the talent on the New York Giants defensive front focuses on Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter, not enough attention is given to the depth.
The Giants' improvements to their interior defensive line depth included bringing in veteran free agents who could step in and play rotational roles from day one, such as Jeremiah Ledbetter.
Ledbetter is a stout interior run defender who can play the 3-technique and nose guard. His strength is in the run defense, an area where the Giants have struggled the last few years.
Jeremiah Ledbetter, IDL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 299
EXP: 5 Years
School: Arkansas
How Acquired: FA-’25
2024 in Review
Ledbetter spent the 2024 season with the Jaguars, playing in 15 games and the most snaps he’s played in his career.
In those 15 games, Ledbetter registered 38 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and two sacks, all of which are career-highs.
Ledbetter’s motor is one of the more impressive aspects of his game. He is relentless in pursuit of the ball carrier and does not give up any creases for running backs to exploit. He’s also very good at shedding blocks against the run, using his hands effectively to keep blockers from locking him out of the action.
Contract/Cap Info
Ledbetter signed a one-year contract worth $1.775 million, with $500,000 fully guaranteed, which is his signing bonus. He also received a $25,000 workout bonus. If the Giants were to part ways with Ledbetter, they would clear $1.275 million in cap space while incurring a dead cap penalty of $500,000.
2025 Preview
Ledbetter should be able to compete for playing time from day one on the interior of the defensive line.
At 299 pounds, Ledbetter will likely be competing with Nunez-Roches, Elijah Chatman, DJ Davidson, Darius Alexander, and Elijah Garcia for snaps.
The Giants' tendency to play linemen who can play both 3-technique and 5-technique is an advantage for Ledbetter, who has experience lining up anywhere from the 1-technique to the 5-technique.
Where Ledbetter’s game falls a bit short is on the pass rush. He has just 3.5 career sacks, his film showing a lack of twitchiness and explosiveness.
There may be areas where defensive line coach Andre Patterson can teach him to improve, but at best, it seems that Ledbetter, if he makes the roster, will be more of a two-down defensive lineman who will be part of a deeper rotation.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.