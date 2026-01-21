Five Bold Predictions for NY Giants in 2026

The New York Giants have repeatedly ignored the "warning: stove is hot" sign, and in doing so, they have been burned season after season.

Many fans will argue that the organization has yet to learn its lesson, but when Big Blue applies the petroleum jelly this time, it should find that its chances for success are greater than they have been in a while.

The Giants drafted a promising quarterback and a potential game-wrecking edge rusher, and they finally repaired the offensive line, at least temporarily. Despite the justifiable gripes fans have regarding general manager Joe Schoen, this franchise should have an identity by the end of the year.

In keeping with that optimistic tone (perhaps foolishly so), it is time to get a bit daring. Let's dive into our five bold predictions, which, if accurate, could foretell great things for the future of this team.

The NY Giants will win at least seven games in 2026-27 season

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Full disclosure: I thought New York was going to reach this benchmark this past season. Opportunities were certainly there for the taking, but the squad frequently flopped in the fourth quarter. Questionable play-calling on offense and defense and a shoddy special teams unit did not help, either.

If John Harbaugh can bring in the right coordinators, then progress should be inevitable. There is enough talent on both sides of the ball for the Giants to stay in playoff contention through Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart got important experience facing a difficult schedule and accounted for 24 total touchdowns in his rookie campaign. If left tackle Andrew Thomas is healthy, the young quarterback should theoretically improve next season.

The defense also has multiple high-end talents who should thrive under a proficient defensive coordinator. Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were inexplicably underwhelming, so there is nowhere to go but up for each of those defensive backs.

Harbaugh has had success in Baltimore for years. There are plenty of unknowns right now as he begins his tenure with the Giants, but I am banking on New York clearing the seven-win hurdle.

Big Blue will lead the NFL in rushing yards

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Don't roll your eyes. Despite Jaxson Dart only starting 12 games, Cam Skattebo suffering an open tibia fracture/ruptured deltoid ligament, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. struggling early and missing two weeks with a shoulder injury, New York finished fifth in the league with 2,195 rushing yards.

If those three players can all stay reasonably healthy and effective, then the Giants' running game should be downright dangerous in 2026. Dart's legs were an integral part of an offense that scored more than six points per game than it did in 2025. He rushed 86 times for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

The mobile 22-year-old may feel less inclined to run as much when dynamic wide receiver Malik Nabers returns from his season-ending knee injury. Still, the new coaching staff will presumably want to utilize Dart's athleticism a fair amount.

Tracy and Skattebo could complement the QB with their respective skill sets. The former rushed for 563 yards in his last eight games, and the latter accumulated 600-plus scrimmage yards and seven TDs in just eight weeks. The backfield could finally have another two-headed monster on its hands.

New York has the weapons to mount the NFL's fiercest ground attack. Now, it just has to put everything together for a whole campaign.

Abdul Carter will earn Second-Team All-Pro honors

Dec 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Abdul Carter might not even finish in the top two for Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, but make no mistake, the 22-year-old outside linebacker looks like a future NFL star. He overcame early setbacks, some of which were self-inflicted, and established himself as a powerful force on the edge.

Carter notched four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 25 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits in 17 games. He tallied an eye-opening 66 total pressures , which led all rookies and ranked 11th in the entire league, per Pro Football Focus.

The No. 3 overall draft selection was a consistent pest in the trenches, even if the sack numbers suggest otherwise. He learned under Defensive Player of the Year contender Brian Burns and ended 2025 as one of the NFL's most exciting pass-rushers.

Carter is on an All-Pro trajectory, and I believe he will seize Second-Team honors in 2026. While there are certainly some issues worth monitoring -- benched twice for tardiness and also struggled on run defense for much of the season -- this young OLB is bursting with potential .

And I think he will formally arrive this year.

The NY Giants will draft Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez on Day 2

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New York tried to address its ongoing vulnerabilities at the run in the 2025 NFL draft, and, much to my chagrin, the 25-year-old Darius Alexander was not up to the task. Perhaps he will find his NFL footing, but either way, general manager Joe Schoen must replenish the linebacker group this offseason.

The Giants should pursue a difference-making veteran in free agency like Alex Anzalone or Alex Singleton. Banking on rookies alone is too risky at this point. However, a newcomer can still add tremendous value to the linebacker unit. Enter Jacob Rodriguez.

The 23-year-old helped lead Texas Tech to arguably its best campaign in program history, setting the tone with his remarkable play and infectious fighting spirit. During his time in Lubbock, Rodriguez blossomed into an elite linebacker and first-rate leader. New York urgently requires both of those qualities.

The unanimous All-American could face some hindrances in the NFL, mainly due to his 6-foot-1 frame. Still, he possesses the work ethic and productivity to warrant serious consideration from the Giants' front office.

Rodriguez earned the esteemed Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award after recording 63 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six pass breakups in 14 games. Most importantly, he was a fantastic run-stopper.

Big Blue surrendered 145.3 rushing yards per game, the second-worst in the NFL, so management would be wise to bring in reinforcements during both free agency and the draft.

Whether it be in the second round or via a trade to jump back into the third round, I foresee the Giants targeting the exceptionally ambitious Jacob Rodriguez.

New York trades Kayvon Thibodeaux for a third-round pick

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants exercised the fifth-year option in Kayvon Thibodeaux's contract back in April, deeming him to be an important component of what was supposed to be a top-end pass-rush. The former No. 5 overall draft pick showed flickers of promise once again, but he remains well short of management's initial expectations.

Thibodeaux posted two and a half sacks, 13 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, 32 total pressures, and 19 stops in 10 games. Injuries continue to limit his ceiling , with a season-ending shoulder issue serving as the latest health roadblock.

Four years into his NFL career, it is becoming harder to envision a genuine breakthrough for Thibodeaux. Yes, he was one of New York's best run defenders in 2025, and yes, he is only 25 years old, but he does not presently jump out as a long-term fixture.

The former Oregon Ducks star and unanimous All-American will enter the final year of his rookie deal. The Giants could extend Thibodeaux , or they can attempt to trade him at next season's deadline, or they can ship him out now in exchange for draft capital.

Although Schoen is probably hesitant to deal away the first prospect he ever selected, he may consider it wise to make a clean break before the new campaign begins. There could also be added pressure to prioritize Abdul Carter's growth. The former Penn State phenom flourished in the veteran's absence.

Trading Kayvon Thibodeaux in the near future could net New York more assets to aid Jaxson Dart's development. A second-rounder is out of the question, but I predict there will be a squad willing to part with a third for the chance to mold a gifted athlete.

If most of these prognostications come to fruition, the franchise should be on the rise.

Stay tuned.

