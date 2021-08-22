- Publish date:
2021 NCAA Scouting Series: Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Prospects
Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division.
Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense.
In this edition, let’s get a look at the defensive talent in the ACC!
Best Defensive Lineman/Edge
Cory Durden, NC State (6036, 305, 5.14e)
The defensive line class in the ACC is not very ripe with star power for the 2022 NFL Draft right now. Many top players, such as Clemson’s Bryan Bresee, aren’t eligible until 2023. However, that doesn’t mean there is no talent--and Cory Durden is at the top of that list.
Entering his first year with the Wolfpack after transferring from Florida State, Durden enters his graduate playing year with a lot to prove. After starting twelve games for FSU in 2019 with 39 tackles and five sacks, his playing time dwindled in 2020, and, notably, the production did as well.
Now with a fresh start, Durden has a chance to fly up draft boards. Blessed with outstanding size and athleticism for a 6’4”, 315-pound man, Durden is very technically refined as a pass-rusher with great explosiveness and fierce driving power.
You’d like to see him be more efficient when it comes to penetrating the backfield, and his run defense is rather hit or miss. He will have to answer questions regarding his departure from Florida State, but he could be a very good value with a productive season at North Carolina State.
Best Off-Ball Linebacker
Amari Gainer, Florida State (6031, 232, 4.59e)
Unlike the defensive line class, the group of linebackers in the ACC is super intriguing. There is a slew of guys who could push for top-100 pick consideration, with examples being Jeremiah Gemmel (UNC), SirVocea Dennis (Pittsburgh), and Payton Wilson (NC State). Yet the best one likely has higher aspirations than being a late Day 2 pick at least--he could go top-32.
Amari Gainer is entering his redshirt junior season at Florida State and is coming off an incredibly impressive 2020 campaign. He led the Seminoles in tackles filled up the stat sheet overall--seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery to boot.
Gainer simply looks like a future starting MIKE linebacker for an NFL team when you turn the tape on. He’s long, athletic, plays with incredible energy, and is reportedly a great young man off the field. His instincts in run defense and coverage are incredibly advanced for a player of his age, and when he squares someone up, he can knock your block off.
Gainer was used rather awkwardly in 2020, as his best position is a MIKE but FSU loved to use him as a slot corner and even a pure defensive end at times. He was able to hold his own, but I worry his full potential will not be reached, given his variance of alignments. Gainer has the tools, leadership, and drive to be a great prospect, and hopefully, his coaches do right by him this upcoming season.
Best Defensive Secondary Player
Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson (6003, 193, 4.43e)
Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the defensive side of the ball in the ACC.
Look at any early 2022 NFL Mock Draft on the internet and find one that doesn’t have LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. as the top cornerback taken. Chances are you won't be able to find such a draft as Stingley is almost always in the top-10.
While Stingley’s hype is well warranted, he has some legit competition in the form of Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr.
2020 was the first season Booth got legit snaps and playing time for the Tigers, and it is a total indictment of his play that he only started four games and was still an All-ACC Second Team selection.
Able to root into any coverage scheme, Booth is shockingly athletic and uses his length and instincts (especially in man coverage) to prevent completions and lockdown wide receivers.
I want to go back to the athleticism part because I say this with full confidence--his short-area quickness and agility are the most impressive I’ve ever seen in a cornerback.
Some of the movements he makes--whether it’s a tackle in the run game or recovering to make a play on the ball--looks downright unrealistic and are terrifying to think about in the mind of one of these receivers.
The only real knocks I can find on Booth Jr. is lack of playing time, and his frame needs some more muscle, but everything else equates to a player who, with an impressive 2021 campaign, will go in the first round with ease. He is the most real of all deals.
Feels Like A Future Giant
SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh (6005, 230, 4.72e)
I don’t mean to make this section a joke, but the Giants have faced some criticism in recent years for adding linebackers to their core who aren’t very adept in coverage. While SirVocea Dennis (elite name, by the way) is another example of that, he’s also a heck of a good football player.
Dennis is entering his true junior season with a ton of positive momentum after a glorious 2020 year for Pittsburgh. Only starting two games over the ten he played, Dennis compiled 57 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks en route to Third Team All-ACC honors.
One of the best run defenders in this linebacker class, Dennis doesn’t have great twitchiness or athleticism. Still, he is so intelligent when navigating the gaps in the offensive line and stopping halfbacks in their tracks. His explosion off of the snap cannot be ignored as well.
Dennis will never be known for his coverage ability, which puts a cap on his ceiling as a player, but as a SAM in the correct scheme, he can be a two-down menace.
Zack’s Top 10 ACC Defensive Prospects
- Andrew Booth Jr. - CB, Clemson
- Amari Gainer - LB, Florida State
- Jeremiah Gemmel - LB, UNC
- Smoke Monday - S, Auburn
- Jermaine Waller - CB, Virginia Tech
- Cory Durden - IDL, NC State
- SirVocea Dennis - LB, Pittsburgh
- Sheridan Jones - CB, Clemson
- Payton Wilson - LB, NC State
- Dreshun Miller - CB, Auburn
