2021 NCAA Scouting Series: SEC Offensive Prospects

Our early preview at some of the top prospects in college football continues with a look at the offensive side of the ball in the SEC.

Scouting Superlatives is a series that will go conference to conference (starting with the Power 5) and diving into some of the best players for the upcoming 2022 draft. We have awards to give out, players to learn, and top 10 rankings for each division.

Since the projected 2022 class is currently projected to be very deep with talent, I find it best to rotate offense and defense. In today’s edition, let’s get a look at the offensive talent in the SEC!

Best Quarterback

Matt Corral, Ole Miss (6015, 205, 4.67e)

Despite the incredible amount of talent and depth in the SEC, the quarterback group this year is very, shall we say, questionable.

There are some guys who are incoming freshmen and/or have played limited snaps (Bryce Young and Emory Jones, for example) and some others who don’t have the type of upside that will lead you to believe that they could start for an NFL team one day.

However, there is one specific guy in the conference who I believe has the best shot to have a Mitch Trubisky/Zack Wilson-type catapult up draft boards.

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral is a redshirt junior who earned a couple of starts in 2019 but took over as the Rebels’ full-time starter last fall. Armed with the likes of Elijah Moore and Kenny Yeboah, two players who went on to the NFL, Corral put forth outstanding production, throwing 29 touchdown passes and having the ninth highest passer rating and the third-highest QBR in the country.

Corral is listed about the same size as Wilson, but his frame looks more built. He launches the football with an effortless throwing motion and has the velocity to make all of the throws.

In terms of making plays while being pressured, he may be the best in this class. There were numerous times in 2020 where Corral was able to extend plays after the pocket collapsed.

There’s also the running element to his game. He’ll never be compared to Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields, but he has that potential.

Sounds like a clear-cut first-round pick, right? Not quite yet. Corral had 14 interceptions, tied for second-most in the nation, and nearly half of them came in a six-pack nightmare performance against Arkansas. His ball placement is somewhat erratic as well, and reading the defense can be inconsistent for him.

All in all, Corral has the profile and skills that many of those aforementioned quarterbacks had before their NFL Draft stock rose. He just needs to work on his consistency and turnovers, and if Corral does, he will be the apple of many general manager’s eyes next spring.

Best Skill Player

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas (6030, 225, 4.52e)

You would think the best skill position guy would be from Alabama or LSU, given the amount of mind-boggling talent those programs have churned out over the last several draft cycles, right?.

While there are loads of good receivers and backs in the SEC this upcoming season, the one individual who has a chance to be a true No. 1 guy in an offense comes from… Arkansas?

That’s right, Treylon Burks is a true junior who is coming off a highly productive year which earned him Second Team All-SEC honors. Playing in nine games, his stat line read 51 catches, 820 yards, and seven touchdowns.

His 91.1 yards per game mark was third in the conference, and he did this all with the inconsistency of former Razorback and current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks throwing to him.

He is a phenomenal athlete for a man who is nearly 6’4” and over 220 pounds, Burks’ route running in the intermediate portion of the field and his ball-tracking ability are remarkable. He fights through contact and can expand his catch radius and haul in wayward passes. In the red zone, he’s a quarterback’s dream.

The 2022 receiver class for the draft looks good, but not as good as it’s been the last two cycles. It remains to be seen how far Burks’ ceiling can rise in terms of his landing spot, but right now, he’s the one guy in this entire receiver group that has displayed consistently dominant traits to be a star.

Best Offensive Lineman

Evan Neal, Alabama (6065, 360, 5.38e)

Evan Neal is switching from right tackle to left for the Crimson Tide in 2021, a move that 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood made when Jedrick Wills was drafted.

An absolute monster of a human being at 6’7” and 360 pounds, Neal isn’t moving in quicksand. He’s not a Mekhi Becton-level specimen, but he has more than sufficient athleticism and ridiculous pass-pro skills.

Neal can squat low to the ground, and the leverage he plays with for a man his size is utterly jaw-dropping. He has some issues with smaller, speedier pass-rushers (as you would guess). Still, his recovery improved significantly through 2020, and the steps he took mauling defensive linemen in the run game cannot go unnoticed as well.

There are a couple of other linemen in this class that could overtake Neal with tremendous years, such as Mississippi State’s Charles Cross and Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, but right now, Neal looks like the safest bet combined with the highest upside. It’s not out of the realm a fabulous season could have him taken in the top-10 eventually.

Feels Like a Future Giant

IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (6030, 325, 5.34e)

We all know the questions surrounding the Giants’ offensive line and whether or not they can provide adequate protection for Daniel Jones in 2021. Even if they do, you can never have enough solid depth at the position.

Kenyon Green has played guard for the Aggies his first two seasons in college but will be moving to tackle in 2021. The former five-star recruit and Second Team All-American by the SEC and Associated Press is quite possibly the most physically dominant lineman in this class.

Green flashes ridiculous athleticism and driving power in the run game, rag dolling defensive tackles and opening up running lanes. Technically sound in his upper half, Green looks to have adequate length and can play with sound leverage constantly.

His pass protection technique was a little inconsistent at guard, so him on an island this season will be very interesting to see, but his strength, footwork, and motor make him a potential drool-worthy prospect.

Zack's Top 10 SEC Offensive Prospects

Treylon Burks - WR, Arkansas Evan Neal - OT, Alabama George Pickens - WR, Georgia Kenyon Green - IOL/OT, Texas A&M John Metchie III - WR, Alabama Isaiah Spiller - RB, Texas A&M Charles Cross - OT, Mississippi State Darian Kinnard - OT, Kentucky Jalen Wydermyer - TE, Texas A&M James Cook - RB, Georgia

