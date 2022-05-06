Four Intriguing New York Giants UDFAs to Watch

As they did with tight end, the Giants also added to their paper-thin safety group, drafting Dane Belton out of Iowa. They're also adding UDFA Yusuf Corker out of Kentucky to the competition.

Corker, whose uncle is former NFL safety Anthony Mitchell, a six-year pro whose career spanned stints with the Ravens, Jaguars, and Bengals, has played most of his career snaps at free safety for the Wildcats.

In coverage, Corker has allowed 53.9 percent of the pass targets against him to be completed, finishing with a 79.1 NFL rating that includes six touchdowns allowed and three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups recorded in 89 pass targets.

Corker, who also has experience in the box, was ranked as the top safety in Georgia coming out of high school by Scout.com. A two-time team captain, Corker has a knack for getting into position quickly to make a play on the ball and is not often fooled by pump fakes or other deceptive attempts by the quarterback. He gets downhill quickly against the run and is a decent tackler who sometimes comes aiming to knock the ball out rather than wrapping his man up.

Corker also has special teams experience, most of that on punt coverage and the field goal block teams. But he has had exposure to the other special teams units, though not as much as he did in 2018 when he was more of a core special teamer.

NFL Draft Bible summarizes Corker's game as follows:

He makes his noise in the box as a player with good instincts, a quick trigger, and strong tackling ability. His aggression is the best and worst part of his game because it makes him such an elite box safety. On the other hand, it causes him to bite heavily on plays underneath, leaving what’s behind him exposed. Corker is a liability in coverage because of his lack of long speed and recognition of route combinations. The physical safety will make his career one of promise as a core special teamer and a safety who can roam in the box to stop the run.

Corker's run defense ability would certainly be good news to a Giants defense that last year finished 25th in the league (129.0 rushing yards/game allowed) against the run.