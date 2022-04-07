2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Austin Allen, Nebraska
Austin Allen, TE
Height: 6’8
Weight: 252 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Nebraska
Arm length: 33 ⅝”
Wingspan: 80 ⅞”
Hands: 9 ½”
A former three-star recruit out of Aurora, Nebraska, where he attended Aurora High School, Allen was the 38th ranked tight end, and the number one ranked recruit in Nebraska, during the 2017 cycle. Allen was only 210-pounds when he was recruited to play tight end.
Notables
Allen uniquely won Big-10 Conference Tight End of the Year in 2021 while earning second-team all Big-10 honors. He caught 38 of 48 targets for 602-yards and two touchdowns in 2021 while finishing his Nebraska career with 65 grabs (89 targets) for 975-yards and three touchdowns. He took a significant jump from 2020 to 2021.
Allen aligned inline 58% of the time at Nebraska -- a lot of those were as the second tight end off the line of scrimmage (H/F). He aligned as a big slot 34% of the time and wide 6% of the time. Allen mostly ran seams/benders, corners, drag, spots, and quick outs. His GPS speed reached a maximum of 19.9 MPH; however, he only went north of 18 MPH twice.
Austin Allen was frequently asked to block in split-flow action to the play side. He did well when tasked to climb to the second level; he was only adequate at the first level overall (with Y base blocks included).
He attended the NFLPA Game before heading to Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are his tests from the event:
- 40-yard-dash: 4.83s
- Vertical jump: 34”
- Broad jump: 10’1”
- 3-Cone: 7.00s
- Short-shuttle: 4.26s
Strengths
- Elite size with a very large catch radius (91st percentile wingspan)
- Frame isn’t maxed out; can add weight and strength
- Angles body well releasing off the line to avoid defenders
- Huge target over the middle of the field - doesn’t shy away from contact
- Good hands when the football is within his large frame
- Solid ability to absorb contact over the middle of the field
- MIN: Q1, 6:33, 1st & 10 (over with defenders around him)
- MIN: Q2, 6:50, 3rd & 10 (bender route with defenders around him - tight space)
- Showed ability to extemporize and make defenders miss in very confined places
- Fordham: Q3, 6:31, 2nd & 8
- Ohio State: Q2, 6:12, 2nd & 6 (Picked up extra yards with good stiff arm and nimble feet)
- Falls forward often after contact
- Solid overall blocker who does a good job blocking down
- Was effective as an H/F back in split-flow (albeit wish he was a bit more controlled at times)
- Good blocker in space - understands angles and hinges quickly
- Drives feet through the opponent while blocking - allows him to really drive smaller defensive backs downfield
- Tough player
- A team leader at Nebraska
Can Improve
- Looks like he runs a 4.90 - not very fast
- Seemed to test better than his play speed suggested
- Has build-up acceleration - not overly explosive
- Isn’t very agile in space
- Too tall at times; huge target to hit, doesn’t run behind his pads
- Balance issues weren’t prevalent on film, but against better athletes with more strength, it could hinder his development
- Upper body strength is only adequate for a tight end of his size
- Has one speed coming of the LOS
- Not overly sudden - a long strider
- Large catch radius, but he struggles to adjust to throws outside of his frame (low and behind, specifically)
- Struggled to locate and sustain blocks against Iowa and Wisconsin
- A solid overall blocker, who lacked the necessary push and play strength to win the line of scrimmage
- Blocking center of gravity could be lower, and his technique needs work - more of a big body who won blocking in that manner
- Only one year of production with three total touchdowns in his career
Summary
Overall, Austin Allen is a gigantic, interesting developmental tight end option who isn’t a great athlete but possesses solid build-up acceleration. His frame, hands -- and the athletic ability he does possess – allow him to be a solid target over the middle of the field.
He has the potential to be a good blocking tight end, but he needs to work on his technique and possibly add more weight to his 6’8 body.
His play strength is only adequate for a tight end, and he goes into the blocking point too high. Allen is a flier who can be found late on day three who will more than likely stick to a practice squad.
If Allen successfully develops as a blocker, he could be a solid tight end on the backend of a roster that would make a solid option in the red zone.
GRADE: 5.78
