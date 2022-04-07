2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Austin Allen, Nebraska

Allen uniquely won Big-10 Conference Tight End of the Year in 2021 while earning second-team all Big-10 honors. He caught 38 of 48 targets for 602-yards and two touchdowns in 2021 while finishing his Nebraska career with 65 grabs (89 targets) for 975-yards and three touchdowns. He took a significant jump from 2020 to 2021.

Allen aligned inline 58% of the time at Nebraska -- a lot of those were as the second tight end off the line of scrimmage (H/F). He aligned as a big slot 34% of the time and wide 6% of the time. Allen mostly ran seams/benders, corners, drag, spots, and quick outs. His GPS speed reached a maximum of 19.9 MPH; however, he only went north of 18 MPH twice.

Austin Allen was frequently asked to block in split-flow action to the play side. He did well when tasked to climb to the second level; he was only adequate at the first level overall (with Y base blocks included).

He attended the NFLPA Game before heading to Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are his tests from the event: