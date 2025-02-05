Is Shedeur Sanders Eyeing Giants Future?
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders raised New York Giants fans' hopes everywhere with his comments at the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he dropped a hint about where he might be playing in 2025 and beyond.
"Being in this stadium is definitely fun," Sanders told NFL Network's Jane Slater of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. "I know I'll play here very soon against the Cowboys."
The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns select at the No. 1 and No. 2 slots in the draft, respectively. Neither is scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season, so based on those remarks, it seems the 22-year-old prospect envisions himself wearing blue.
Sanders has been frequently paired with the Giants in mock drafts. Although the Giants will likely sign a veteran bridge quarterback as part of their made-over quarterbacks room, it’s widely believed they will also add one of Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward, depending on who is on the board when the Giants go on the clock at No. 3.
Considering his father's tutelage and his experience playing behind a shaky offensive line, Sanders, the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, could be the most pro-ready signal-caller entering the NFL. Moreover, he seems to have the personality to handle the biggest sports market in the country.
How would Shedeur Sanders assimilate to the Giants?
Non-New York fans groan whenever the phrase is uttered, but not every athlete is cut out for the Big Apple. The media attention and public pressure are unrelenting.
Players are expected to meet a certain standard, both on the field and in front of the camera, while getting acclimated to their new environment. This can be overwhelming, to say the least.
However, Sanders should not experience a culture shock. His father has presumably prepared him for the glitz and glamour of competing in a frenzied atmosphere.
There are questions concerning Sanders' game, namely his decision-making and timing, but his ability to handle incessant scrutiny should not be one of them.
Just listen to the man. After meeting with the Giants during Shrine Bowl week, Sanders sounded excited about taking snaps under center for the Giants.
Perhaps just as importantly, he relishes the opportunity of rolling into AT&T Stadium, where the Giants have not won a regular-season game since 2016, making his confidence encouraging.
Beyond the aura he exudes and the rapport he appears to have built with the Giants, Sanders posted impressive numbers at a program that won only one game the year before he arrived.
The Texas native threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns and completed a sterling 74 percent of his passes at Colorado last season. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and their first bowl game appearance in eight years.
The power to change a team's culture should appear on every scouting report ahead of the NFL Draft. Sanders had a significant part in sparking one of the most notable resurgences in recent college football history. The Giants might trust him to do the same if they call his name in late April.