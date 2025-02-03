Scouting Giants: Shrine Bowl Takeaways
Shrine Bowl week allowed players to showcase their skills in a practice environment, but it was nothing like the real thing. When the lights turned on, there were guys ready to take advantage of the spotlight.
Some players who shined in the game stood out all week, like BYU defensive end Tyler Batty, Maryland defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, and SMU defensive end Elijah Roberts.
Here is a look at some other guys who helped their respective draft stocks with their Shrine Bowl showings.
- SEE ALSO: Scouting Giants: Senior Bowl Takeaways
RB Jacory Croskey-Merrit, New Mexico
Running back Jacory Croskey-Merrit, a former Alabama State and New Mexico running back who transferred to Arizona after five seasons for one last shot to play at the highest level, was one who did.
He rushed for 1,190 yards on 189 carries for an impressive 6.3 yards per carry in his lone season at New Mexico. At Arizona, he played one game and rushed for 106 yards, then missed the 2024 season because of eligibility issues.
He received the opportunity to show that he was one of the best backs in the country and that he had what it takes to be an NFL-caliber back at the Shrine Bowl.
During the game, he proved just that. He was able to consistently get the edge and use his explosiveness to get around the corner and down the field. It allowed him to rack up 97 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. He was named the offensive MVP of the game.
RB Andrew Henry, New Mexico
Croskey-Merrit’s former running mate at New Mexico, Andrew Henry, thought he would have the chance to fill the role left by his teammate who transferred out, but he was injured in the first game of the season and missed the entire year.
He was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl roster and was allowed to prove that he was healthy and could compete against college football’s best.
He was also reunited with his New Mexico running mate, and this time, he had the chance to prove that he could perform at a similar level. He finished the game with 11 carries for 68 yards, which included a game-high 36-yard carry.
DB O’Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
The defensive MVP was South Carolina defensive back O’Donnell Fortune. Fortune spent three seasons with the Gamecocks before breaking into the starting lineup, a rare sight in today's transfer portal society.
He collected 14 pass breakups and five interceptions in his two seasons as a starter. During Shrine Bowl practices, he was relatively quiet.
However, his play in the game was very loud. He recorded two pass breakups, intercepted a pass, and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown.
He played very well in the secondary and likely made himself some money. His performance will prompt NFL talent evaluators to revisit the film and reassess what he's capable of in the right system.
He could be a perfect fit in a Shane Bowen defense and will likely only cost the team a Day 3 selection.
IDL J.J. Pegues, Ole Miss
Ole Miss defensive tackle J.J. Pegues also made some money during the week, and on game day, he cashed the check.
He was immovable inside and proved that his being ranked fourth in pressures among defensive tackles in the SEC was no fluke.
He also showed the ultimate position flexibility as he lined up at tight end during the game. He even snagged an interception. Big, strong, explosive, and versatile is always a great combination.
Edge Johnny Walker, Jr., Mizzou
Mizzou edge Johnny Walker Jr. was an absolute force on game day. He wreaked havoc anywhere there was a quarterback to be found.
He stayed in the backfield during the game, thanks in large part to him using his athleticism. He finished the Shrine Bowl with two sacks, seven pressures, three quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.
He was relentless and showed the type of motor that could get results on Sundays. He could be a mid-round option to help the Giants bolster their edge rushing.
DB Shilo Sanders, Colorado
While the bright lights and media attention fell on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was holding court off the field, on the field, Shilo Sanders had to endure negative reports on his ability throughout the week.
Most were incomplete and based on 1-on-1s, where the Colorado strong safety was at a disadvantage because of the limitations on physicality.
The game had no restrictions, and he could play real football. He finished the game with five tackles, four solo, a special teams tackle, and a pass breakup.
He welcomed the opportunity to come up and hit people, where he looked most at home at the second level, but he never looked lost in coverage at the third level.
He needs to keep putting together great postseason performances. His next opportunity will be at the NFL Combine, where many will be interested in seeing his official 40-yard dash time.
DB Shamari Simmons, Arizona State
Arizona State safety Shamari Simmons had a similarly effective time playing as Sanders. He had 146 tackles over the last two seasons for the Sun Devils.
During the Shrine Bowl, he had five solo tackles. He was very aggressive coming downhill to defend the run.
It is clear that he feels comfortable playing closer to the line of scrimmage. At a little over six feet and 226 pounds, Simmons is like a heat-seeking missile who sent evaluators back to their computers to watch more Arizona State games.