This Veteran Quarterback Named a Priority Signing for Giants
The New York Giants are facing a vital offseason, and one move CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani believes should be at the top of their priority list is signing veteran quarterback Justin Fields.
The Steelers’ backup quarterback is the perfect solution for a franchise desperate for stability under center. Adding him would allow the Giants options with their No. 3 overall draft pick should a quarterback not fall to them. If one does fall to them and they don’t feel he’s a fit, they can go in another direction.
Fields, a former first-round pick, has endured an up-and-down career but has shown flashes of the talent that made him such a coveted prospect.
In the 2024 season, he completed 106 of 161 passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception, earning a 93.3 passer rating. He also remained a dangerous dual-threat weapon, rushing for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
By prioritizing Fields, the Giants can solve their quarterback dilemma without gambling on whether or not they’ll land a top prospect in the draft.
While quarterbacks like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been linked to New York, two quarterback-needy teams–the Titans and Browns–are ahead of the Giants in the draft.
Additionally, drafting a quarterback so high has proven risky, with the hit rate for drafting a round one quarterback being between 30% and 40%. The Giants, who missed quarterback Daniel Jones, simply cannot afford to waste another pick at the position.
An acquisition of Fields would also allow the Giants to make an even bigger splash in the draft. Instead of feeling forced to take a quarterback, New York could select CB/WR Travis Hunter, a generational talent who could impact both sides of the ball.
Hunter’s ability to play cornerback and wide receiver would instantly improve a Giants roster in desperate need of playmakers and depth. He would be a game-changer in coverage and a weapon in the passing game.
This approach also makes sense financially. The Giants are projected to have around $43.4 million in cap space, which puts them in a position to acquire Fields while still having workability for other moves.
The Giants could take advantage of this financial opportunity to add some help at offensive line, wide receiver, and cornerback. Passing on a quarterback in the draft would free them up to make the necessary additions to compete in 2025.
The Giants cannot afford to make mistakes in their quarterback situation. They have spent years searching for an answer, and Fields could be their best chance to stabilize the position without mortgaging the future.