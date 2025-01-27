Shedeur Sanders goes on the record about his relationship with the Giants
The New York Giants are actively exploring their options for a new franchise quarterback, and Shedeur Sanders has emerged as one of their top prospects.
With the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Giants have made it a priority to connect with Sanders, who has impressed with his poise, talent, and leadership. Their courtship took center stage at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas, where Sanders met with Giants head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, and other key personnel. Even though he's not playing in Thursday night's game, "Grown" is making an impression.
Sanders, widely considered one of the top two quarterback prospects in this year’s draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward, elevated his draft stock with an exceptional season at Colorado. Leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance, Sanders shattered school records in passing yards (4,134), touchdowns (37), and completion percentage (74.0%). He was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-Big 12 recognition, further solidifying his status as a top-tier prospect.
The Giants’ pursuit of Sanders underscores their search not only for a skilled quarterback but also for a charismatic leader capable of rejuvenating their franchise. Sanders expressed enthusiasm about his interactions with the Giants, noting the significance of seeing their logos and scouts in attendance.
“It was very exciting, and we have a great relationship,” Sanders shared during this week . His confidence in his abilities is equally compelling, declaring himself "the best quarterback in the country" and emphasizing his decision-making and pocket-passing prowess as his greatest strengths.
The Giants are clearly intrigued by Sanders' potential to be a transformative figure for their team. With 64 passing touchdowns since 2023, tied for second-most in college football, Sanders has the production, poise, and confidence to take on the mantle of a franchise leader. If selected, he would bring both talent and charisma to the Giants, a team eager for a new direction.