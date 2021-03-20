NFL Draft Bible’s Reveals a 7-Round New York Giants Mock Draft

The Giants can't mess around when it comes to their upcoming draft class, and the NFL Draft Bible has some interesting selections for Big Blue.

The New York Giants will have just six draft picks to add to whatever free-agent haul they come away with over the next few weeks. And what the Giants can't get in free agency, well, let's hope that the value in the draft aligns with a need so that the cash-strapped Giants can give the coaching staff the talent they need

Zack Dietz of NFL Draft Bible recently put together a complete mock draft for the Giants with some interesting selections along the way. Let’s take a look at who he likes in each round and how it fits into the big picture.

ROUND 1 (11): Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (6052, 246, 4.58e)

The Skinny:

Listed as a tight end, he’s more similar to a Mike Evans in his downfield ball-tracking ability, and the way he’s able to contort his body on contested catches reminds me of a bigger CeeDee Lamb. It is very possible he can play on the outside, and even if they play him in-line, his blocking ability is not as poor as you would expect, and Evan Engram’s future appears up in the air. An A-plus addition to start this draft.

Pat’s Perspective: Giants fans would no doubt jump for joy if Pitts, who some regard as the most talented offensive skill position player in this draft class, somehow fell to the Giants at No. 11.

The problem is that Pitts’ draft stock continues to rise to the point where the Giants would be lucky if he falls to them at No. 11 (the Eagles are another team favored to grab Pitts).

Still, if Pitts is as good as the scouting reports claim he is (hint: he is) and if Evan Engram doesn't have a long-term future with this team, then if the Giants could somehow grab Pitts, just imagine the possibilities with him, a healthy Saquon Barkley and a No. 1 receiver (Kenny Golladay, hopefully) on the field at the same time.

ROUND 2 (43): Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (6014, 227, 4.64e)

The Skinny:

Surratt is an older prospect (he will be 24 on draft day) and has only played the position for two years after making the switch from quarterback, but he’s gifted instinctively and has the requisite skills and athleticism to be an excellent complement next to Blake Martinez on the second level of New York’s defense.

Pat’s Perspective: The Giants linebacker position was a glaring need for years that even when that need has been chiefly addressed, it’s still a need.

But for the amount of time the Giants are in their base defense, do they need to prioritize a second-in-command to line up alongside Blake Martinez? They did take a flier on Reggie Ragland to potentially fill that role, and they also have Carter Coughlin and Tae Crowder who can play that spot.

So is spending a second-round pick on a player who is still relatively new to the position (and who per The Draft Network projects as a 4-3 outside linebacker) the way to go at a draft spot that has the potential to have a lot more value that projects to fit a more pressing need (edge, interior offensive line, corner)?

Probably not.

ROUND 3 (75): Joe Tryon, Edge, Washington (6042, 262, 4.74e)

The Skinny:

An athletic and scheme-versatile edge rusher, Tryon opted out of the 2020 college season but was very productive in 2019, leading the Pac-12 with 28 hurries and having nine sacks.

Pat’s Perspective: I’m not sure I would agree with the statement that the Giants “haven’t exactly valued the pass-rushing positions highly in the last several seasons.”

The problem with the Giants is that after trading away Jason Pierre-Paul (which at the time made sense), they didn't have up-and-coming pass rushers in the pipeline. That forced the Giants to rely more on the scheme to generate the pass rush.

Although the Giants have invested in a one-year deal for edge Ifeadi Odenigbo, I do expect them to look for an edge rusher on Day 2 if the value is there, and I would have no problem with that edge rusher being Tryon, whose skill set seems custom-made for the kind of hybrid defense Patrick Graham runs.

An athletic and scheme-versatile edge rusher, Tryon opted out of the 2020 college season but was very productive in 2019, leading the Pac-12 with 28 hurries and having nine sacks. Tryon could be an outstanding value if he falls to this spot.

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY

ROUND 4 (112): Trey Hill, Interior OL, Georgia (6032, 330, 5.30e)

The Skinny:

The Giants appear set at the tackle position with Thomas, Matt Peart, and possibly Nate Solder coming back, but they should certainly upgrade their interior. Guard Kevin Zeitler was released, and neither Nick Gates or Spencer Pulley looked good at the center position.

Hill has been a linchpin at the center spot for the Bulldogs the past two seasons, and he has the athleticism and technique to move to either guard spot if needed. He would also be reuniting with his former teammate Thomas on the Giants' offensive line.

Pat’s Perspective: This analysis isn't completely fair. First, considering Nick Gates was a first-year center, he wasn't horrible. Second, regarding Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux, let's just say there's something to be said about taking into consideration who lines up next to them (as in a rookie left tackle and a first-year center) that should be part of the evaluation process.

With that all said, Kevin Zeitler's release, while not a surprise due to the cap implications, leaves a hole on the offensive line, regardless of the Giants start Lemieux and Hernandez at guard next year.

Ideally, a low-cost veteran option would be the quick fix, but as Dave Gettleman said, there's the draft. In a class that's rich with interior linemen, plus considering the Giants haven't been known to sniff around offensive linemen so far in free agency (at least so far), Hill wouldn't necessarily be a bad option.

ROUND 6 (192): Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech (5087, 204, 4.48e)

The Skinny:

Herbert has been an efficient machine throughout his collegiate career, averaging 8.2 yards per carry over the past two years at Kansas and Virginia Tech. A fierce runner who runs low to the ground yet maintains sublime contact balance, Herbert would be an ideal player to spell Barkley whenever he needs a breather.

Pat’s Perspective: There's no question that the Giants aren't done with adding depth at running back and that a young Day 3 prospect would make sense even though the team agreed to terms with veteran Devontae Booker.

Herbert is a one-cut runner who is at his best when working between the tackles and is a good fit for a zone-blocking scheme. However, where his game is a little underdeveloped is as a pass blocker and as a receiver.

Pass pro is something many running backs coming out of college struggle with, which comes with time. Receiving skills can be taught, but that could take some time to get a player comfortable catching the ball on the move.

Herbert has never caught more than ten passes in any one season, so unless that part of his game was developed, he might be too one-dimensional of a player.

ROUND 6 (197): Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State (6031, 188, 4.55e)

The Skinny:

A rare 6-foot-3 corner who doesn’t turn like an 18-wheeler, Wright combines improving ball skills and fluid movement skills. The Giants could do a lot worse at this stage of the draft.

Pat’s Perspective: A tall cornerback? Many teams would happily sign up for that, but ideally, they'd like a slightly bulkier player who can hold up against the more physical receivers.

Those last two things are the knock against Wright, who has a wiry build and who doesn't win as many battles with the more physical receivers as one might like. But when you're talking about a mid-Day 3 draft pick, you're typically talking about a developmental prospect.

If the Giants can land a No. 2 cornerback in free agency--they have an interest and a visit arranged with former Titans first-rounder Adoree' Jackson--that would solve the short-term issue of who plays at the second cornerback spot and afford the Giants a chance to develop some other talent at the position.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.