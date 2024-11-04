Giants in Search of Winning Changes
New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns took his time after the game to collect his thoughts after yet another tough-to-swallow home loss, this one to the Washington Commanders, 27-22.
Burns, who spent the early part of the open locker room seated on the floor next to Dexter Lawrence’s locker, deep in quiet conversation with his teammate, seemed to be simmering over what had just transpired on their home turf.
Just talking over the game — things that happened, things we need to change for this week coming up,” Burns said.
He was asked what kind of changes he was referencing.
“I’ll probably keep what me and Dex said undisclosed, respectfully,’’ Burns said.
For anyone who watched the game unfold, it wasn’t difficult to see what Burns and Lawrence might have been discussing. The Giants defense, which for most of this season had played well enough to keep the team afloat, came out flatter than day-old soda pop against an upstart Commanders team led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, a strong favorite for “Offensive Rookie of the Year” honors.
There were zero sacks by the league’s sack leaders and only two quarterback hits to speak of. There were missed tackles such as cornerback Dru Phillips’s blown tackle on a 3rd-and-18 that went for a first down and set up receiver Terry McLaurin’s second touchdown.
There were missed assignments, such as Deonte Banks’s failing to stop McLaurin on his first touchdown catch of the day.
There were no interceptions or forced fumbles, and the defense totaled just two pass breakups out of Daniels's 22 pass attempts.
To put it mildly, the Giants' defense has seen better days.
Burns, who last week blurted out that he felt like the team needed to grow up, was asked if he saw that growth.
“Grew up in ways. Not so much in other ways,” he said.
Any specifics?
“I’ve got to watch the film to dissect that.”
But when asked about the little details that often mean the difference between a win and a loss, Burns agreed.
“I tip my hat off to the Commanders. They played a clean game, a good game. They executed well. They made more plays than we did. It just comes down to the details and taking a step further in your preparation. I feel like those are the things we’re missing.”
Cornerback Andru Phillips, who admitted to being part of the problem, agreed, pointing to his own contribution to the Giants’ loss.
“If I get that tackle on that third down, that doesn't happen,” Phillips said. “I'll take it on the chin; I don't care. I gotta be better. I gotta be better on my details. I gotta grow up.”
It wasn’t just the defense, though to be fair, at least the offense showed some life in the second half , outscoring the Commanders 15-6 in the game’s final 30 minutes. Still there were dropped passes, poorly run routes, missed blocks—all the little details that when they’re added up, cost teams games.
“I think it’s frustrating for everybody,” said receiver Malik Nabers. “I mean, nobody wants to lose. We play this game, so we don’t lose, but it comes with the territory. With the game that we play, we’re going to lose. Just got to find a way to win. It’s as frustrating as it gets. You’ve still got to find a way to win.”
Until they do, the Giants and those who continue to support them in this lost 100th season of theirs are in for more heartbreak.