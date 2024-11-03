Giant Fans React to Disappointing 27-22 Loss to Washington on Social Media
The New York Giants finally scored a passing touchdown at home, snapping a 600+ day drought by quarterback Daniel Jones, but it wasn’t enough as the Giants fell to the Washington Commanders 27-22.
Jones tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Manhertz in the first half to end his scoring drought. Then, with 2:48 left in the game, Jones threw his second touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson, a 35-yarder that reduced the Commanders' lead to five after the 2-point conversion failed.
Despite the two scores and the fact that for the first time at home this season the Giants scored 20+ points, it was not enough to satisfy the growing number of Giants fans whose cries for the team to bench the quarterback continue to grow with each passing day.
During and after the Commanders' loss, fans expressed their contempt for coach Brian Daboll. They criticized the play calling and ranted about the defense's failure to stop the Commanders when they needed a big play.
Another fan saw optimism in the defense for their good plays on Sunday. The defense was rough in spots but did limit the Commanders in the second half.
One fan thought the Giants defense was overrated coming into the game. He had no appreciation for the secondary, who limited Jayden Daniels to 209 yards passing. The Commanders' offense only accumulated 358 yards the entire game.
While many fans were downright mad and upset, one fan seemed to be bitter and cynical.
The Giants started running the ball well early in the game. However, it appeared as though they abandoned it despite Tyrone Tracy, Jr.'s good success. One fan even thought Daboll should have called more play action from under center.
Some fans of the Giants just could not resist on pointing out the obvious problems with the organization. One went so far as to compare them to a circus.
A bright spot for the Giants offense was Tracy's continued emergence. He had 16 carries for 66 yards. He got more carries than Devin Singletary, who might still be on a snap count from his previous groin injury.
However, it still appears as though Tracy is their go-to guy and will continue to get a bulk of the carries. SIngletary had just 7 carries for 33 yards and a long of 15.