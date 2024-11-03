Giants Country

New York Giants - Washington Commanders: Live Updates and Observations

Follow along as we bring you the key updates and observations from the New York Giants' Week 9 home game against the Washington Commanders.

Patricia Traina

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks the game-winning field goal in the second half against the New York Giants at Commanders Field.
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks the game-winning field goal in the second half against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants look to record their first home win of the 2024 season against the Washington Commanders, who have a 2-2 road record and a 4-1 record against NFC teams. The Commanders, who beat the Giants in Week 2 by a score of 21-18, are seeking their first season series sweep of the Giants since 2021.

Be sure to follow along as we bring you observations, scoring moments and clips, stats, injury updates, and more content live from MetLife Stadium.

Pregame

Pregame Reading

