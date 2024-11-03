New York Giants CB Andru Phillips: "I Have to Grow Up"
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The little things often mean the difference between a win and a loss. For the New York Giants, who lost to the Washington Commanders 27-22, their who, in their 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders in which was their fourth loss in a row and their fifth loss at home this season, the little things came back to bite the Giants once again.
The blame is widespread, but among the issues was a third straight game in which the Giants had a penalty wipe a touchdown off the board, receivers running one yard shy of the first-down marker, dropped passes, missed tackles, and even head-scratching coaching decisions.
These all led to yet another letdown by a Giants team whose season now stands at 2-7 and which is essentially over—caused by a lack of attention to details, inconsistent play, and, at times, questionable coaching decisions.
While many of the Giants were bemoaning another lost opportunity, rookie cornerback Dru Phillips, who blew a tackle attempt on a 3rd–and-18 that helped set up the Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin’s second touchdown, was beside himself in the locker room as he beathimself up for the plays he didn't make.
“If I get that tackle on that third down, that doesn't happen,” Phillips said. “I'll take it on the chin; I don't care. I gotta be better. I gotta be better on my details. I gotta grow up.”
Head coach Brian Daboll was asked about the breakdowns on the third-and-long plays the defense gave up.
“I'm not going to get into the particulars, but we didn’t end up making them,” he said. “So, that's the tough part about it. Those are some big plays. But make no excuse, they made them, and we didn't.”
Phillips, however, was more than willing to take the blame for what he did wrong, not just on the third-and-long he gave up but also on McLAurin’s second touchdown, which initially looked as though cornerback Deonte Banks was at fault.
“We're playing a technique. I'm supposed to take the underneath. We're supposed to switch on McLaurin. Yeah. I'm supposed to do that. That's, that's me. I gotta be better for this team, for [Banks], for this organization.”
Phillips, who became more agitated as he spoke, said there was no excuse for him to have blown that or any other assignment.
“I have to grow up and take what we do and walk through and practice to the game. 'cause we've seen it. It's nothing new that we haven't seen. I gotta play it better,” he said.