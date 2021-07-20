2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Las Vegas Raiders

Let's find out what we need to know about the Las Vegas Raiders, whom the New York Giants face in Week 9 of the 2021 season, from Raiders Maven Hondo Carpenter.

The Giants will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the season on November 7. Kickoff is tentatively set for 1:00 p.m. ET (it is subject to NFL flex scheduling), and it is the Giants' final game before their Week 10 bye.

The Raiders’ 24-17 victory on December 3, 2017 in Oakland broke the Giants’ three-game winning in the series. That game is better known as the one in which quarterback Eli Manning didn’t play, ending his streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts after then-head coach Ben McAdoo decided to start Geno Smith at quarterback.

This year's game will be just the second time the teams have faced each other in MetLife Stadium. On November 10, 2013, running back Andre Brown rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown in a 24-20 Giants victory.

In the video above, Raiders Maven publisher Hondo Carpenter Sr. provides an exclusive look at how the Raiders are shaping up ahead of Year 4 of the Jon Gruden era. Among the topics covered in the video interview include:

What changes will new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley bring to the Raiders defense?

What are the early projections in sorting out the Raiders' defensive secondary?

How will the Raiders' revamped offensive line shake out?

Did the Raiders get an upgrade at receiver in adding John Brown for Nelson Agholor?

Is this a make-or-break season for Derek Carr?

Is the pressure on Gruden after three years of not finishing with a winning record?

Who are the Raiders sleepers that the Giants might have to pay extra attention to?

What are the key matchups to watch where the Giants have the advantage?

Hondo also shares an interesting information nugget about Giants receiver Kenny Golladay.

