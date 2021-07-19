2021 Giants Opponent Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

The Giants begin a tough stretch of their 2021 schedule in Week 8 when they pay a visit to the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football. Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report tells us what we need to know about the defending AFC Conference Champions.

The Giants begin a brutal stretch of their 2021 schedule in Week 8 with the first of three games against teams that finished either first or second place in their respective divisions.

But more importantly, this three-game stretch will feature last year's Super Bowl teams, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs finished with a 14-2 record last season, and they appear to have an unstoppable offense led by premier quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

The Giants will visit the Chiefs for a Monday night game holding a commanding 11-3 lead in the regular-season series, whom they last faced on November 19, 2017, at MetLife Stadium, a 12-9 Giants overtime win.

The Chiefs' three wins against the Giants have all cone on their home turf, including the last meeting on September 29, 2013, when Kansas City topped the Giants 31-7 to end New York's four-game winning streak in the series at the time.

How will the Giants stack up against the defending AFC Conference champions? We'll find out soon enough, but in the meantime, in the video above, we turned to Arrowhead Report site publisher Joshua Brisco for some answers regarding some critical questions concerning the Chiefs, including:

Mahomes' status and the plan for him.

How the offensive line is taking shape.

Where the pass rush will come from

Under-the-radar players to watch.

Most concerning matchups against the Giants.

And more!

(The original interview exceeded the 12-minute maximum time for the video. You can hear the entire discussion below, which features some questions and answers that didn't make the video.)

