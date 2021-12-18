Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
New York Giants Roster Tweaks and What They Might Mean for Sunday's Game vs. Dallas

How might the Giants COVI-19 replacements factor into Sunday's game against the Cowboys?
The Giants have activated safety Xavier McKinney from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This week, McKinney had been on the list after being flagged as a high-risk, close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus.

The team also elevated newly signed linebacker Jaylon Smith, defensive back Jarren Williams, and wide receiver Alex Bachman as COVID-19 replacements.

Smith, 6'2" and 235 pounds, was a second-round draft choice by Dallas in 2016, No. 34 overall out of Notre Dame. He will reportedly be a part of some of the Giants subpackages for Sunday's game against his old team.

This week, the Giants had Benardrick McKinney, Elerson Smith, and Reggie Ragland on their injury report with illnesses. Head coach Joe Judge said that several players were dealing with the flu this week, so it's possible that Smith might be serving as a stand-in just in case any of those linebackers aren't available.

Williams provides the Giants with depth at defensive back, as they will be without Aaron Robinson, Adoree' Jackson, J.R. Reed, and Natrell Jamerson, the latter on the practice squad. All of those players were among those that tested positive for COVID-19, and they are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants also had Steven Parker on the injury report with an illness. Parker, though, did not receive a final injury designation.

The elevation of Bachman likely serves as insurance in case slot receiver Sterling Shepard (calf), who is listed as questionable, can't play Sunday. The Giants will also be without Kadarius Toney, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Giants also signed cornerback Sam Beal to their practice squad. Beal, waived on November 9, was their third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft. However, injuries and a COVID-19 out-out have contributed to Beal's stalled growth.

