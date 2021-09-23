September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Giants Offensive Lineman Shane Lemieux Undergoes Surgery

Shane Lemieux is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season following surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon.
Author:

New York Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who suffered a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee a week into training camp, underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the tendon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Lemieux is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Lemieux, who had been projected to be the team's starting left guard this year, was injured on July 30 during a training camp practice. He tried to battle through his injury but was eventually carted off the field for further evaluation.

He was held out of the preseason games but did accompany the team to Cleveland for their joint practices against the Browns. However, Lemieux was left behind in East Rutherford the following week when the Giants went to New England for joint practices with the Patriots.

Hopeful that rest would cure what ailed him, Lemieux was in the Giants starting lineup Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. However, he only lasted for 17 snaps before coming out of the lineup and being replaced by Ben Bredeson, whom the Giants acquired via trade from the Ravens during the final roster cutdown date this year.

Last week, Lemieux was put on injured reserve, a stay on IR requiring a minimum of three weeks. Earlier this week, head coach Joe Judge, when asked about the second-year offensive lineman, expressed hope of getting him back at some point later in the season.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Offensive Lineman Shane Lemieux Undergoes Surgery

Shane Lemieux is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season following surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon.

Dec 15, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants injured quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hugs quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Interviews

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reflects on Lessons Learned from Eli Manning

As the Giants prepare to immortalize Eli Manning this weekend, Daniel Jones reveals the impact Manning has had on his budding NFL career.

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) attempts to make a catch as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends in the third quarter at FedExField.
Play
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Clarifies Stance Regarding Kenny Golladay's Outburst

Giants head coach Joe Judge offered some insight into his thinking regarding receiver Kenny Golladay's outburst at offensive coordinator Jason Garrett last week and why it's not as big a deal as some have made it to be.

“From everything we’ve talked about, we can’t rule anything out right now in terms of something being over,” Judge said on Monday. “He’ll obviously have to wait and see how his body responds. I’m very hopeful that he can come back, but that being said, I don’t have a crystal ball right now on that."

Judge added that Lemieux was in discussions with doctors regarding his medical options.

Lemieux was the Giants' fifth-round draft pick last year out of Oregon. He moved into the starting lineup last season at left guard when incumbent Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss games. Lemieux played well enough to keep Hernandez on the bench and was projected to be one of the five offensive line starters this year for the Giants.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants guard Shane Lemieux (66) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Offensive Lineman Shane Lemieux Undergoes Surgery

Dec 15, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants injured quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hugs quarterback Eli Manning (10) during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

Giants QB Daniel Jones Reflects on Lessons Learned from Eli Manning

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) attempts to make a catch as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends in the third quarter at FedExField.
News

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Clarifies Stance Regarding Kenny Golladay's Outburst

injury report
News

New York Giants Unveil Week 3 Injury Report

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) takes the field before kickoff of an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
News

New York Giants Hoping for Tight End Evan Engram's Return from Calf Injury

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tackle Foster Sarell (69) practices blocking at the Under Amour Performance Center.
Transactions

New York Giants Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

Fans walk to the HOF museum before the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
News

New York Giants Modern-era Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees Revealed

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball in for a 2-point conversion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions with Falcon Report's Dave Holcomb