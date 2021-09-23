Giants Offensive Lineman Shane Lemieux Undergoes Surgery

New York Giants offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who suffered a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee a week into training camp, underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the tendon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Lemieux is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Lemieux, who had been projected to be the team's starting left guard this year, was injured on July 30 during a training camp practice. He tried to battle through his injury but was eventually carted off the field for further evaluation.
He was held out of the preseason games but did accompany the team to Cleveland for their joint practices against the Browns. However, Lemieux was left behind in East Rutherford the following week when the Giants went to New England for joint practices with the Patriots.
Hopeful that rest would cure what ailed him, Lemieux was in the Giants starting lineup Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. However, he only lasted for 17 snaps before coming out of the lineup and being replaced by Ben Bredeson, whom the Giants acquired via trade from the Ravens during the final roster cutdown date this year.
Last week, Lemieux was put on injured reserve, a stay on IR requiring a minimum of three weeks. Earlier this week, head coach Joe Judge, when asked about the second-year offensive lineman, expressed hope of getting him back at some point later in the season.
“From everything we’ve talked about, we can’t rule anything out right now in terms of something being over,” Judge said on Monday. “He’ll obviously have to wait and see how his body responds. I’m very hopeful that he can come back, but that being said, I don’t have a crystal ball right now on that."
Judge added that Lemieux was in discussions with doctors regarding his medical options.
Lemieux was the Giants' fifth-round draft pick last year out of Oregon. He moved into the starting lineup last season at left guard when incumbent Will Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 and had to miss games. Lemieux played well enough to keep Hernandez on the bench and was projected to be one of the five offensive line starters this year for the Giants.
