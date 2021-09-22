September 22, 2021
Publish date:

New York Giants Hoping for Tight End Evan Engram's Return from Calf Injury

The Giants didn't put Evan Engram on injured reserve because they were hopeful he'd be ready to return from a calf injury by Week 3. Here's where things currently stand.
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram's calf injury suffered in the preseason finale on August 29 was significant enough to where thought was given to placing him on injured reserve to start the season.

But in the end, rather than put Engram on IR, where he would have had to miss a minimum of three weeks, the team has been bringing him back along slowly in the hopes that with the ten days between Weeks 2 and 3, Engram might e ready to go.

“We were hopeful, coming out of camp we didn’t put him on IR, we were hopeful to get him to this point right here,” head coach Joe Judge said Wednesday. “We’ll have to see these next couple of days how he can string it together."

Last year Engram made it through his first full season without an injury. The team was hopeful he'd continue that trend, especially after Engram had himself a strong summer training camp, but such was not to be the case.  

And for a team that is looking for as many play-makers as they can get, the optimism surrounding Engram, who during the part of practice open to the media Wednesday, appeared to be moving around just fine when running through routes and drills. 

“I talk all the time about the point is to get guys on the field to keep them on the field. We want to make sure, guys come off certain injuries, you don’t press ‘em too early and risk getting those guys out there playing fast and then we lose ‘em,” Judge said.

Judge, who speaks to the media before practice, described Engram's showing on Monday as "decent," not exactly a ringing endorsement. But if Engram, who was listed as a non-participant in practice last week, can at least get in three straight days of limited work, that would be an encouraging sign for his chances of playing Sunday. 

