NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 24, 2020

NEW YORK | Giants officially sign Devonta Freeman

The Giants made official the signing of running back Devonta Freeman on Wednesday, inking the 28-year-old running back to a reported one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

Freeman's experience and versatility will give the Giants a much-needed piece in their offense as they move into the heart of the schedule. He is expected to split time this weekend with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.

DALLAS | Trevon Diggs lands on the injury report

Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' team's second-round pick in this year's draft who has quickly emerged as a star for the ' defense, was listed on the team's injury report with a shoulder injury on Wednesday.

The Cowboys' secondary has been eroding for weeks, and it could cost them big time against early MVP candidate Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Reagor could require surgery

Eagles first-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor reportedly has a torn UCL in his thumb, which will likely require surgery and a trip to the injured list.

In Reagor's absence, receivers John Hightower and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will be next up as the team's primary wide receivers. For them, it will be a lofty opportunity but will also come with a heavy responsibility to right the ship after an 0-2 start and noticeable deficiencies on offense.

WASHINGTON | Will Kendall Fuller play on Sunday?

Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller was not listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean he will play on Sunday.

Last week, Fuller was listed on the injury report every day, even when he was a full-go on Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited on Friday and then ruled out Sunday.

If Fuller doesn't play, Washington will be without its best corner against a dangerous Cleveland Browns passing attack featuring wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who did plenty of damage against Washington in the past when he was with the Giants.