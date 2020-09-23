SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

Giants Sign Devonta Freeman; Place Sterling Shepard on IR

Patricia Traina

The Giants made their signing of two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman official Wednesday. 

Freeman, who up until last year spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, is expected to be on the practice field for the Giants Wednesday and in the lineup this weekend against the 49ers. His contract is believed to have been finalized last night.

To make room for Freeman, the Giants placed receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with a turf toe ailment. Shepard was injured at the end of the second quarter of last weekend's loss to the Bears.

Shepard's injury doesn't necessarily mean he's done for the year. This year, the NFL adjusted its injured reserve rules to allow for an unlimited number of players (versus three) to be removed from IR after three weeks instead of the usual six. 

Shepard, who last year missed six games with concussion-related issues, tried to return to the lineup last week after suffering the injury but could not run or cut on his foot and took himself out of the lineup. 

In other news, the Giants signed center Javon Patterson to their practice squad. Patterson is 6'3" and 307 pounds. 

He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts last year out of Mississippi State but spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a torn ACL. The Colts cut him on September 5.

Patterson takes the spot on the practice squad that opened after the team released offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft on Tuesday. Haycraft was an undrafted free agent out of Louisville who had flashed this summer in training camp.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants to Work Out Devonta Freeman

Giants need running back depth following Saquon Barkley's knee injury, believed to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Notebook | Mixed Emotions, Ebner Emerges and More

Notable leftovers from Sunday's Giants-Bears matchup at Soldier Field

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

James Bradberry Named PFF's Week 2 Defensive Player of the Week

Pro Football Focus has crowned James Bradberry as the highest-graded defensive player in all of Week 2.

Jackson Thompson

State of the Giants D-Backs: Promise, Potential but a Long Way Still to Go

The Giants defensive secondary was supposed to be a team strength. But fate had some other ideas and challenged an otherwise young group who still has a lot of talent and potential that it needs to put together.

Mike Addvensky

What Does Devonta Freeman Bring to the Giants' Running Game?

Quite a bit, actually. Nick Falato breaks down the film.

Nick Falato

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants: First Look

The 49ers are coming off a brutal yet winning Sunday performance against the Jets in which they lost several key members of their team to injury on a field that apparently is inside their head. Can the Giants capitalize?

Nick Falato

How the New York Giants Offense Could Adjust without Saquon Barkley

It's not going to be easy and it's going to take some creativity and a lot of execution.

Nick Falato

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 23, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with an inside look at the Cowboys' onside kick attempt against the Falcons.

Jackson Thompson

Why Daniel Jones Will Be Able to Overcome the Changes to the Offensive Personnel

Daniel Jones had his full set of skill position players for one-quarter of football before injuries struck. While that might appear to be bad news, quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski explains why it's not as catastrophic as it seems.

Jackson Thompson

by

Aje806tx49

New York Giants Notebook | Replacing the Irreplaceable, Carrying the Load and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson