Giants Sign Devonta Freeman; Place Sterling Shepard on IR

The Giants made their signing of two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman official Wednesday.

Freeman, who up until last year spent his entire career with the Atlanta Falcons, is expected to be on the practice field for the Giants Wednesday and in the lineup this weekend against the 49ers. His contract is believed to have been finalized last night.

To make room for Freeman, the Giants placed receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with a turf toe ailment. Shepard was injured at the end of the second quarter of last weekend's loss to the Bears.

Shepard's injury doesn't necessarily mean he's done for the year. This year, the NFL adjusted its injured reserve rules to allow for an unlimited number of players (versus three) to be removed from IR after three weeks instead of the usual six.

Shepard, who last year missed six games with concussion-related issues, tried to return to the lineup last week after suffering the injury but could not run or cut on his foot and took himself out of the lineup.

In other news, the Giants signed center Javon Patterson to their practice squad. Patterson is 6'3" and 307 pounds.

He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Colts last year out of Mississippi State but spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with a torn ACL. The Colts cut him on September 5.

Patterson takes the spot on the practice squad that opened after the team released offensive lineman Tyler Haycraft on Tuesday. Haycraft was an undrafted free agent out of Louisville who had flashed this summer in training camp.