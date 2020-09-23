SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Jalen Reagor Could be Headed for Surgery and IR

Ed Kracz

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Reagor was wearing a mask and chatting with fellow rookie receiver Quez Watkins during practice on Wednesday as their teammates went through individual drills.

Watkins is on Injured Reserve and it looks like Reagor could be headed in that direction as well after it was learned that he has a torn UCL in his thumb. It is the same injury that shelved New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Bree for five games last season.

Brees needed surgery so it is likely Reagor will be headed in that direction as well, which means he will likely be placed on IR sometime this week.

Reagor’s injury likely occurred midway through the second quarter when he was walloped on a throw from Carson Wentz that led Reagor right into linebacker Micah Kiser. Reagor was tended to on the field before leaving with members of the medical staff. He returned and finished his day with four catches for 41 yards. In the opener, Reagor had one catch for 55 yards.

Kiser, meanwhile, had 16 tackles and a forced fumble to earn the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor, the second straight week a defensive player earned that award against Philadelphia, with Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan earning it after the season opener.

With Reagor out, rookie John Hightower was getting plenty of work during Wednesday’s drills.

Alshon Jeffery isn’t on IR, but he may as well have been put on it since he didn’t practice again on Wednesday. The sort-term IR allows players to be removed after three games. Clearly, the Eagles had hoped Jeffery would be ready by time, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Deontay Burnett could be active on game day. He was one of four practice squad players the Eagles protected heading into Week 3’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

DeSean Jackson had a planned day maintenance day off.

In other Eagles injury news from Wednesday, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox did not practice, either with an oblique injury. He will rest it this week as the team is hopeful the injury doesn’t become more serious.

It’s an injury, however, that could prevent Cox from playing on Sunday.

Safety and special team standout Rudy Ford is week-to-week as well with a groin injury.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coaching 101 with Jim Schwartz

The Eagles DC fell on his shield Tuesday and protected his players who were routed by Sean McVay, Jared Goff, and the Los Angeles Rams' offense on Sunday

John McMullen

Five Ways the Eagles can Escape from 0-2 Hole

It won't be easy but here is one opinion on how to at least try to make it happen

Ed Kracz

Jalen Mills Wants Others to Turn the Page on No. 27

The path is an obvious one coming off a disastrous defensive performance in which the back seven seemed particularly unprepared

John McMullen

Eagles Lane Johnson Eager to See Offense Take Flight

The RT wants to help set up the passing game with an early, effective run game even as the team will have to juggle the OL with Isaac Seumalo being put in IR

Ed Kracz

Jim Schwartz Takes Blame for Eagles' Defensive Woes

Days after getting boat-raced by the Los Angeles Rams, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz expressed the counterintuitive notion that simplifying things was incorrect

John McMullen

O-Line Play Could be One Less Worry for Eagles, even Without Isaac Seumalo

Who starts at LG now - Matt Pryor or Jamon Brown - doesn't seem as big of a concern now after the unit didn't allow a sack against the Rams

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts Assumes Backup Role

The small package of plays for the rookie quarterback generated more yawns than excitement, but having him on the field could be the start of something

John McMullen

Eagles Are Failing the COVID Stress Test

The Eagles followed up an epic collapse against the talent-deficient Washington Football Team with a road-apple performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

John McMullen

Doug Pederson Looks for Answers on Carson Wentz's Struggles

Meanwhile, OL Isaac Seumalo is expected to miss a few weeks with injury and will likely do a stint on Injured Reserve

Ed Kracz

A Look Inside the Numbers of Eagles' 37-19 Loss Tells an Interesting Story

Miles Sanders was a bright spot for Philadelphia an early betting line on Sunday's game with Bengals, and more

Ed Kracz