Jalen Reagor Could be Headed for Surgery and IR

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Reagor was wearing a mask and chatting with fellow rookie receiver Quez Watkins during practice on Wednesday as their teammates went through individual drills.

Watkins is on Injured Reserve and it looks like Reagor could be headed in that direction as well after it was learned that he has a torn UCL in his thumb. It is the same injury that shelved New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Bree for five games last season.

Brees needed surgery so it is likely Reagor will be headed in that direction as well, which means he will likely be placed on IR sometime this week.

Reagor’s injury likely occurred midway through the second quarter when he was walloped on a throw from Carson Wentz that led Reagor right into linebacker Micah Kiser. Reagor was tended to on the field before leaving with members of the medical staff. He returned and finished his day with four catches for 41 yards. In the opener, Reagor had one catch for 55 yards.

Kiser, meanwhile, had 16 tackles and a forced fumble to earn the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor, the second straight week a defensive player earned that award against Philadelphia, with Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan earning it after the season opener.

With Reagor out, rookie John Hightower was getting plenty of work during Wednesday’s drills.

Alshon Jeffery isn’t on IR, but he may as well have been put on it since he didn’t practice again on Wednesday. The sort-term IR allows players to be removed after three games. Clearly, the Eagles had hoped Jeffery would be ready by time, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Deontay Burnett could be active on game day. He was one of four practice squad players the Eagles protected heading into Week 3’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

DeSean Jackson had a planned day maintenance day off.

In other Eagles injury news from Wednesday, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox did not practice, either with an oblique injury. He will rest it this week as the team is hopeful the injury doesn’t become more serious.

It’s an injury, however, that could prevent Cox from playing on Sunday.

Safety and special team standout Rudy Ford is week-to-week as well with a groin injury.

