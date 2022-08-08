Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of Summer

The New York Giants have released their first depth chart of the summer ahead of Thursday night's preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The unofficial listing (meaning it doesn't come from the coaching staff but is an estimation based on reps/observations from the team's public relations staff) includes three rookie starters on offense and one on defense.

Let's take a closer look.

New York Football Giants

Receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, right tackle Evan Neal, and tight end Daniel BElligner are the three rookie starters on the offense. Robinson has been solid since joining the team as its second-round draft pick this spring. He has worked from both the slot and the outside and has been the picture of consistency with the ball in his hands.

Neal, one of two first-round picks by the Giants this year, will join a newly configured Giants offensive line that includes Shane Lemieux at left guard, Jon Feliciano at center, and Mark Glowinski at right guard.

More from Giants Country

Lemieux returns to the starting lineup after missing all last season with a knee injury, while Feliciano and Glowinski were free agent signings in the off-season. Andrew Thomas, the team's left tackle, is the only holdover from the offensive line that finished the season last year.

Bellinger, one of the team's two fourth-round draft picks this year, is listed as the starting tight end at a position that was remade in the off-season. Behind Bellinger is Chris Myarick, who was with the Giants for part of last season, followed by Andre Miller, an undrafted rookie free agent receiver out of Maine who had been working on converting to tight end this summer. Miller, however, will miss Thursday's game after it was revealed that he suffered a broken wrist and will need surgery.

With Miller and Ricky Seals-Jones, the latter of whom has missed all but one of the Giants practices with an undisclosed ailment, the depth behind Bellinger is Myarick, Jordan Akins, and undrafted rookie free agent Austin Allen.

At receiver, Darius Slayton, who drew attention when he didn't get any first-team reps at Friday's scrimmage, is listed behind Kenny Golladay, the team's starting X receiver, and Kadarius Toney, who projects as an outside receiver for the Giants.

Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida are firmly entrenched at running back as RB1 and RB2, respectively. Gary Brightwell is currently listed as RB3, while Jashaun Corbin, who has had a solid camp, is listed as RB5 behind former Bills runner Antonio Williams.

New York Football Giants

On defense, the lone rookie starter is first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeau, the fifth overall selection in the 2022 draft. Instead of being listed as an outside linebacker, Thibodeaux's position is listed on the depth chart as RUSH. And behind Thibodeaux are Oshane Ximines and Quincy Roche, in that order.

Meanwhile, Azeez Ojulari, currently on the NFI list, is listed as a DE, with Jihad Ward and Elerson Smith listed behind him.

The Giants listed their slot cornerback position as NB, and Darnay Holmes, the incumbent, is holding steady at that spot. He's followed by draft pick CorDale Flott, Kahli Dorey, and Micahel Jacquet III.

As for special teams, interestingly enough, C.J. Board is listed as both the punt returner and kickoff returner, followed by Darius Slayton. Richie James, who has returner experience, is third behind Board and Slayton at kickoff return.

Some other notables about the depth chart:

Dane Belton, who will miss the preseason while recovering from a broken collarbone, is listed as SS2, behind starter Julain Love.

Jamil Douglas is listed as the second-string center, behind Feliciano.

Garrett McGhin is listed as RT2, while Joshua Ezeudu is listed as LT2.

Speaking of tackle, the Giants made the signing of Eric Smith official, listing him as RT4. They have terminated the contract of Matt Gono, who had been on the exempt/left squad list.

Teams are required by the league to produce an unofficial depth chart starting with their first preseason game.

Join the Giants Country Community