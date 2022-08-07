New York Giants safety Yusuf Corker had a good feeling that he would be among the highlights of the team's Blue-White scrimmage on Friday night.

Turns out he was right, as Corker, an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, came up with a big interception in that practice.

So how did he know he'd be among the team's highlight reel?

"Before the scrimmage, we all had a defensive group meeting, and I told everybody I was going to get a turnover that game," Corker told reporters on Sunday. "You know, it was a pretty bold statement, but I believed in myself. Just running to the ball, good things always come when you run to the ball, so that’s how I got it."

The 6-foot, 202-pound Corker is just getting started. With the Giants having lost rookie Dane Belton to a broken collarbone for a bit, New York's current safety lineup should include Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, and veteran Andrew Adams, the latter of whom signed at the start of camp.

Corker, competing with fellow undrafted rookie free agent Trenton Thompson for a roster spot at safety, is hoping to emerge as the fourth safety in the group.

So far, so good. Corker has been active in practice and has been a constant presence around the ball. He's been so good, in fact, that he revealed that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale bestowed upon him the green dot, reserved for the players on offense and defense who get the radio in their helmet to communicate with the coaches on the sideline.

"It is going good," Corker said of having the responsibility to call plays with the second- and third-string defenses. "At first, I was a little nervous getting the calls because it was my first time ever having a radio. In college, we really didn’t do the radio thing; we signaled from the sidelines. I think it shows that they trust me to get the calls out there and make the checks."

Corker can best be described right now as a physical, downhill presence who is good in the run support and who is a solid zone coverage safety. He recorded three interceptions, and 11 passes defended in his career, with 21 STOPs in each of the last two seasons.

But there have been flaws to his game that likely resulted in him not being drafted. For one, he's had some issues covering tight ends. But more glaring is that he's had a double-digit missed tackle rate the last two years.

Not surprisingly, showing the team, he can be a reliable tackler is high on Corker's to-do list, as is coming up with more turnovers and contributing on special teams.

Corker is soaking up all the knowledge he can get from the coaches and the veterans and is also trying to learn about the other roles on defense.

"As a safety, you are the quarterback of the defense, so when you see something wrong, you’ve got to make it right," he said. "If everybody is doing their job and one person messes up, that could lead to a touchdown."

Corker knows that there is a fine line for an undrafted free agent between making the roster and being tossed out onto the street, and he's leaving nothing to chance to ensure that he ends up on the roster.

"I’m just a guy that comes in every day and works hard. I’m studying right now, trying to learn a different position," he said. "I feel like I’m doing a good job of just learning my position safety and trying to show my versatility at other positions. Also, just learning the whole scheme of the defense and the whole scheme of the special teams."

