New York Giants Roster Transactions: 8 UDFAs Signed; 1 Veteran Waived

Here is a list of transactions made by the New York Giants before the start of their rookie minicamp.

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants announced the signing of eight undrafted free agents, one of whom receives an exemption for being an international player. The team also waived one player.

The signings announced are WR Ayir Asante (Wyoming), WR John Jiles (West Florida), DB Alex Johnson (UCLA), OT Marcellus Johnson (Missouri), G Jake Kubas (North Dakota State), DE Ovie Oghoufo (LSU), and DL Casey Rogers (Oregon)(Click on the player's name to get our scouting report.)

Kicker Jude McAtamney (Rutgers) is the exempt/international signing.

The Giants, who yesterday announced the signing of running back Tyrone Tracy Jr, their fifth-round draft pick out of Purdue, also announced that running back Deone Jackson has been waived/injured. He will land on the team's injured reserve list if Jackson clears waivers. 

