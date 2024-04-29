New York Giants UDFA Scouting Report: IOL Jake Kubas, North Dakota State
Surprisingly, the New York Giants did not address the offensive line with one of their six selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. After signing five veterans during free agency, we suppose it was understandable, given the team's other needs.
Despite not selecting a prospect, the Giants are optimistic about discovering their next Rich Seubert or Nick Gates among the undrafted free agents. One such promising candidate is North Dakota State guard Jake Kubas, who is eager to make a strong impression.
Kubas, who plays with a mean streak similar to what Giants fans regularly saw from Gates and, before him, Seubert, was a member of one of the best offensive line units in the FCS. He helped the Bisons claim two national championships during his time there. He started 44 games over his final three seasons and was named an FCS All-American by the Associated Press, Phil Steele, and Stats Perform.
What to Love?
Kubas, an athletic offensive guard, has proven himself as one of the best in motion. His athleticism and technical proficiency enable him to effectively engage with defenders on base blocks or double teams, instilling confidence in his performance.
He excels as a second-level blocker. His quickness makes him excellent on short pulls and kick-out blocks, and it also allows him to long pull fluidly, sift through traffic, and get to blocks on the perimeter.
Over his six seasons with the Bison, he has developed really good technique. He has really good hand placement and knows how to position his body to be successful as a pass blocker. Those qualities, mixed with quick feet, make it difficult for interior pass rushers to get around Kubas.
What Needs to Improve?
Kubas does not offer the prototypical size of an NFL guard. At 6-4 and 308 pounds, he lacks the mass that many guards in the league possess. That lack of size makes him susceptible to the bull rush and other power moves.
It also causes him to get beat on stunts because he intentionally gets to his spot to stop an initial rusher. He does not consistently scan the line to ensure defenders are not threatening his area on stunts and blitzes. He will need to develop better eye discipline and patience at this level.
He will also need to work on his strength and power to withstand the power rushes of the bigger interior defensive linemen.
How He Fits
Athletic offensive linemen are valuable to every offensive scheme, so Kubas has a chance to impress. With the Giants losing Ben Bredeson, a guard/center, in free agency, they brought in Austin Schlottmann and Jimmy Morrissey to compete for the backup center role behind starter John Michael Schmitz.
If he ends up cross-training for the center role, Kubas would also be added to that competition. A move to center might be a good idea for him as that would make his lack of size less of an issue, plus maybe help his chances of, at minimum, landing on the practice squad.
