New York Giants UDFA Scouting Report: CB Alex Johnson, UCLA
The New York Giants prioritized defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft. They added Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin in the second round and Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips in the third round.
After the draft, they also gave guaranteed money to UCLA cornerback Alex Johnson. At 6-1 and 190 pounds, Johnson is the prototypical size for the position.
At the UCLA pro day, he proved that he also has elite athleticism to go with that length. He ran a 4.48 forty-yard dash time and a seven-second three-cone drill. His 37-inch vertical and 10’7” broad jump were considered high marks compared to the other elite prospects invited to the combine.
Johnson was a backup and special teamer until his final season at UCLA. In his sole year as a primary starter, he led the Pac 12 in interceptions with five and added a career-high eight pass breakups.
He is the poster child for not transferring and earning your opportunity to shine. That type of work ethic will serve him well in the NFL.
What To Love
After six seasons in college, Johnson has seen a lot of football games and studied so much quarterback and receiver play that he can play faster than he may be.
He seems to be a legitimate student of the game, and he used all of the information he downloaded to make many plays in the final season of his collegiate career.
He can play man and zone, but he is best in zone because of his ability to read the quarterback and react to receivers' movements. His straight-line speed allows him to close on the ball quickly and consistently.
Needs To Improve
In the NFL, a defensive back cannot survive if they are not capable of tackling consistently.
Johnson is not the greatest in run defense. He lacks the physicality and strength to easily get ball carriers on the field.
The extra effort he needs to make tackles means that he is likely to get juked by the shiftier backs and bowled over by the bigger, more physical backs.
His straight-line speed gets him to the ball carrier, but his lateral movement is not the greatest. As a tackler, He would need to rely on other defenders to support him in run defense.
Coach’s Counsel
Johnson seems to be a very intelligent football player and has the opportunity to impress coaches by being a disciplined and well-prepared corner.
He should look impressive running straight forward, but in one-on-one situations, he will likely struggle to stay with the number of shift receivers on this team.
Special teams will be where he ultimately needs to try to stick on this team. Using his speed and intelligence to turn himself into a weapon on those units will serve him well.
