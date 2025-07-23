The NFC West Won't Be Just Quarterbacks Against the Jaguars?
Like they do every four years, the NFC West is up in the non-conference portion of the NFL schedule in 2025 against the Liam Coen-led Jacksonville Jaguars. But it won't be just Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, and Sam Darnold to worry about for the teal and black. Other players are key, and those who the Jaguars will consider dangerous.
It's no surprise that San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is the pick for the 49ers. If his health is back to good, Run CMC is dangerous. If that's the case, then Week 4 will be tricky as the Jags walk that way to San Fran.
"When healthy, he is the best running back in football, a versatile force unlike many the game has ever seen. But he's also struggled to stay healthy over the years, including last year. He's apparently looking great in camp, and if he returns to something resembling peak form, the Niners are going to bounce back in a big way from last year's disappointment."
With all of the dismantling in Seattle, it almost seems like the Seahawks are building from the ground up, and a solid foundation begins with the offensive line. The skill components will need protection, so the entire offensive line is vital. This will be the case in Week 6 against the Jaguars in Duval, as the dangerous duo of Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen will test them.
"We know what it can look like when Sam Darnold is playing behind a porous offensive line and constantly under siege. Just look at the difference between how he played for almost the entire season in Minnesota last year, and how he played in the Vikings' final two games of the season. This is an offensive line that has struggled in its own right over the last few seasons, so there is going to need to be some significant improvement to make good on the investment in Darnold."
In the fog of London, the Jaguars host the Rams in Week 7. With Cooper Kupp gone to Seattle, it's Davante Adams who is pertinent to move the needle for the Rams.
"There's a reason we identified Adams to the Rams as a potential fit before free agency even opened. We know what it looks like when Matthew Stafford has two elite wide receivers to work with, and despite his advancing age, Adams remains elite."
"He also brings more inside-outside versatility to the offense than did his predecessor, Cooper Kupp. He somehow gives L.A.'s offense an even higher ceiling if he can maintain a similar level of play to where he has been for the last few years. He somehow gives L.A.'s offense an even higher ceiling if he can maintain a similar level of play to where he has been for the last few years."
Arizona will host the Jaguars in Week 12, and Trevor Lawrence will face an upgraded defense in the desert.
"The Cards did head coach Jonathan Gannon a solid this offseason and finally invested some resources into their defense. Not only did they use each of their first five draft picks on defensive players (Walter Nolen, Will Johnson, Jordan Burch, Cody Simon and Denzel Burke), they also splashed the post for Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency."
"That is a ton of new talent, and Arizona needs it to coalesce into an average or better unit in order to improve on its performance during the first two seasons of the Gannon era."
For the Jaguars to greatly improve on their record, these are key areas to focus on against a division that has owned them over the years.
