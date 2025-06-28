Jaguars Star Duo Will Need Help Livin' on the Edge
Two of the best pass rushers in the National Football League reside in Duval County, but the Jacksonville Jaguars need more. By adding three backups in free agency, DC Anthony Campanile's defense has five pass rushers predicted to make the 53-Man Roster.
On SI Beat Writer John Shipley predicted the five on a recent edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
"We are now looking at the defensive side of the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first position group we'll look at is the defensive end group. You know, the edge rushers. We kept five edge rushers, There's one guy in here you can maybe lump in with the linebackers, but we kept five edge rushers/defensive ends. Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, are the obvious ones, one of the best pass rush duos in the entire NFL, just an absolute and massive number of sacks over the last two seasons," Shipley hyped.
"You know, this is a group who, simply put, has looked like one that is going to anchor this entire defense. And by group, I mean these two guys. I mean, really, you know, they're two of the best players on the roster, two of the best players on the entire team, especially, two of the best players on the defense. In my opinion, they are their two best defenders, so two guys who will clearly make an impact for the Jaguars this year, two guys who they are clearly going to lean on in a lot of ways behind them."
As blockbuster of a duo that JHA and Travon comprises, the big cats need help. General Manager James Gladstone obliged by adding reinforcements through free agency.
"Behind them, we have three offseason additions. It's quite a while since the Jaguars added three legitimate backup pass rushers this offseason. Those three we had all making the roster. It is Emmanuel Ogbah, it is Dawuane Smoot and it is Dennis Gardeck."
"Now Emmanuel Ogbah, I expect him to be the No. 3 edge. A lot of experience with Anthony Campanile, If you look at his production with the Miami Dolphins, when he was a backup, really good production, you know, for a rotational edge. He was forced really into starter snaps last year due to all the injuries the Dolphins had at the position. And he just isn't really at that stage in his career. But as a No. 3 edge, I think [he] could be an effective player."
"Now, then you have Dawuane Smoot, an old familiar face in Jacksonville that they signed earlier this offseason. After a year at the Buffalo Bills, he looked much better than he looked coming off that Achilles injury in his last year at the Jaguars in '23, so he's a guy who he provides inside-out value. He can rush as a defensive tackle on third down, you know, just gives them some versatility, and he has experience with defensive line coach, Matt Edwards."
Ogbah and Smoot are players with job descriptions that put an emphasis on the pass rush. Then there's a guy that is hard to categorize, Arizona Cardinal alum Dennis Gardeck.
"Dennis Gardeck. Maybe you can consider him a linebacker as a Sam linebacker, but his primary job will be, to me, as a pass rush specialist on third downs. Kind of gives them that change of pace pass rusher. You know, we've been saying they need a pass rusher with a fastball who can just come flying off the edge like a banshee. Just considering who they have in Travon Walker, who they have in Josh Hines-Allen, somebody with different skill sets, always good. We'll see where he practices when he's healthy. He's coming off an ACL injury last year, but somebody whose game I'm a big fan of."
The Jags have had the stars the last couple of years to rush the quarterback. But by adding a trio of accomplised harassers, more potency is expected off of the edge for the entire unit, especially the star attractions of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.